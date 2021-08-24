Cancel
Columbus, MS

Live events coming up in Columbus

Posted by 
Columbus Post
Columbus Post
 7 days ago

(COLUMBUS, MS) Live events are lining up on the Columbus calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Columbus area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CaWUC_0bbPcBfl00

Public Workshop

Starkville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 325 Mississippi 12 W, Starkville, MS

Open to ALL! Looking for something fun to do with your friends or family? Join us for this Do-It-Yourself workshop! Choose any wood project from our gallery. The size of the piece is listed with...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hYZaj_0bbPcBfl00

Hitching Lot Farmers Market

Columbus, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 150 N 2nd St, Columbus, MS

Season:Summer Market Hours: May 15 - October 30, 2021 (Only Sat in October) Monday, 4pm - 6pmThursday and Saturday, 7am - 10am Location:2nd Ave N at 2nd St N

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FIzvf_0bbPcBfl00

Frank Foster

Starkville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 319B Highway 182 East, Starkville, MS

Frank Foster Friday, 8/27 at Rick's Cafe Doors open at 8:00PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KJQcy_0bbPcBfl00

Jackson Prep Varsity Football @ Heritage Academy

Columbus, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 625 Magnolia Ln, Columbus, MS

The Heritage Academy (Columbus, MS) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Jackson Prep (Jackson, MS) on Friday, August 27 @ 7p.

Campaign Kickoff & Food Truck Festival

Columbus, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 150 N 2nd St, Columbus, MS

Join us as we kick off our 2022 campaign! Meet the charities that benefit from the Local United Way campaign and learn how they use these funds to benefit those in need in our communities. Enjoy...

Columbus Post

Columbus Post

Columbus, MS
