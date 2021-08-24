Cancel
Morristown, TN

Morristown events coming up

Posted by 
Morristown Journal
Morristown Journal
 7 days ago

(MORRISTOWN, TN) Morristown has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Morristown:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N0IJl_0bbPcAn200

Bo's Extravaganza: On The Road @ Volunteer Speedway

Bulls Gap, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 14095 W Andrew Johnson Hwy, Bulls Gap, TN

Volunteer Speedway - Sponsored by FOOD CITY 14095 W Andrew Johnson Hwy Bulls Gap, Tennessee 37711 General Admission: [EXCLUDING FRIDAY] - All Day Access (9:30 am Doors Open) - Access to ALL Stage...


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cSLCG_0bbPcAn200

Billy Sales & The Double Barrel Band

Morristown, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Join us for an awesome night with live entertainment !


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZhpRe_0bbPcAn200

Youth Sunday

Morristown, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 600 S Davy Crockett Pkwy, Morristown, TN

Parents, is your child searching for God’s will for their life? Do they believe they are called to ministry rather than a career? We invite you to be with us for the opportunity to find God's plan...


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tkhfw_0bbPcAn200

Ovedrive Live

Bulls Gap, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 128 Speedway Ln, Bulls Gap, TN

Ovedrive Live at Double Deuce Music Barn, 128 Speedway Lane, Bulls Gap, TN 37711, Tema, Ghana on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 09:00 pm


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rvkTH_0bbPcAn200

His and Her Wedding Connection

Morristown, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 442 W 2nd N St, Morristown, TN

His and Her Wedding Connection will be held Aug 29th, 2021 in Morristown, TN. This Morristown wedding fair is held at Prater Hall at The Historic Rose Center and hosted by . Let His and Her...



Comments / 0

 

Morristown Journal

Morristown Journal

Morristown, TN
With Morristown Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

