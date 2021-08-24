Zanesville calendar: Events coming up

(ZANESVILLE, OH) Zanesville is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Zanesville:

DIY School Supplies Zanesville, OH

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:59 PM

Address: 220 N 5th St, Zanesville, OH

Decorate your school supplies this week at the library! Ages 4-18.

Finding Hope For Addiction: Community Event Zanesville, OH

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 516 Shinnick St, Zanesville, OH

Finding Hope For Addiction Monday, August 24th | 10:00 am - 11:30am | Grace UMC - Fellowship Hall A free educational event for the community and those dealing with addiction. Community resources...

Evan Abood at Weasel Boy Brewing Zanesville, OH

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 126 Muskingum Ave, Zanesville, OH

They say that music is the language of the soul, and nothing could be truer for Indie Alt-Rocker, Evan Abood. Whether performing as a solo artist or as the frontman for Double Deuce, Evan's live...

GMVAR Blood Drive Zanesville, OH

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Guernsey-Muskingum Valley Association of Realtors® is hosting a blood drive at Secrest Auditorium. We encourage all eligible donors to make a blood donation! The need is high every single donation...

LOCK☆17 Returns to The Barn Zanesville, OH

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1947 Linden Ave, Zanesville, OH

LOCK☆17 Returns to the Barn in Zanesville to UNLOCK☆THE☆ROCK! Playing the sounds of your favorite rock groups! photo credit: Misti Offenbaker