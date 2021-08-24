Cancel
Zanesville, OH

Zanesville calendar: Events coming up

Zanesville News Flash
Zanesville News Flash
 7 days ago

(ZANESVILLE, OH) Zanesville is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Zanesville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AAANe_0bbPc9zY00

DIY School Supplies

Zanesville, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:59 PM

Address: 220 N 5th St, Zanesville, OH

Decorate your school supplies this week at the library! Ages 4-18.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b9y6P_0bbPc9zY00

Finding Hope For Addiction: Community Event

Zanesville, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 516 Shinnick St, Zanesville, OH

Finding Hope For Addiction Monday, August 24th | 10:00 am - 11:30am | Grace UMC - Fellowship Hall A free educational event for the community and those dealing with addiction. Community resources...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yOSeA_0bbPc9zY00

Evan Abood at Weasel Boy Brewing

Zanesville, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 126 Muskingum Ave, Zanesville, OH

They say that music is the language of the soul, and nothing could be truer for Indie Alt-Rocker, Evan Abood. Whether performing as a solo artist or as the frontman for Double Deuce, Evan's live...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xGxBA_0bbPc9zY00

GMVAR Blood Drive

Zanesville, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Guernsey-Muskingum Valley Association of Realtors® is hosting a blood drive at Secrest Auditorium. We encourage all eligible donors to make a blood donation! The need is high every single donation...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wZFl4_0bbPc9zY00

LOCK☆17 Returns to The Barn

Zanesville, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1947 Linden Ave, Zanesville, OH

LOCK☆17 Returns to the Barn in Zanesville to UNLOCK☆THE☆ROCK! Playing the sounds of your favorite rock groups! photo credit: Misti Offenbaker

With Zanesville News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

