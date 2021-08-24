Delano events coming soon

Cancel
(DELANO, CA) Delano has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Delano:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=356xiL_0bbPc7E600

Porterville - Vehicle Replacement Worksop

Porterville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 1331 W Henderson Ave, Porterville, CA

Porterville - Vehicle Replacement Worksop is on Facebook. To connect with Porterville - Vehicle Replacement Worksop, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKRqZ_0bbPc7E600

Tesch Farmers Market

Delano, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: Delano, CA

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - November, 2021Every Other Tuesdays, 3pm - 5pm Location: Clinica Sierra Vista/Delano Community Health Center, 1508 Garces

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ER9VD_0bbPc7E600

Cars Under The Stars: The Avengers

Porterville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 2701 West Scranton Avenue, Porterville, CA 93257

Porterville Chamber of Commerce presents Cars Under The Stars, a drive-in movie night at The Porterville Sports Complex.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CnDmf_0bbPc7E600

Girl Scouts Love State Parks at Colonel Allensworth State Park

Earlimart, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: Palmer Avenue, Earlimart, CA 93219

Calling all Girl Scouts are you ready for Girl Scouts Love State Parks?

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AnRz6_0bbPc7E600

Purely Storage - Shafter Storage Auction

Shafter, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:08 AM

Online Storage Auction at Purely Storage - Shafter located in Shafter, CA. Bidding takes place online at https://www.lockerfox.com/auctions/details/3887775 Unit may contain . AMERICA'S NEWEST AND...

Learn More

With Delano Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

