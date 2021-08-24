Cancel
Sebring, FL

Live events coming up in Sebring

Sebring News Alert
 7 days ago

(SEBRING, FL) Live events are coming to Sebring.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sebring:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TMewx_0bbPc4Zv00

Comedian Genesis at Daves

Sebring, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 3400 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870

Genesis has appeared on HBO and Comic View alongside many well-known celebrity comedians to include Bernie Mac and Steve Harvey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f568i_0bbPc4Zv00

DJ EFX

Sebring, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 113 Midway Dr, Sebring, FL

HOLY SHIFT: A MOTORSPORT & MUSIC CAMPING FESTIVAL This Two-Day event is guaranteed to be the only spot that gives you, TWO Drift Tracks, Overnight Camping AND Live Performances all in one! Also...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FAlRQ_0bbPc4Zv00

King Castle Comedy Daves

Sebring, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 3400 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870

Weekly comedy show in Highland County with some of the best local and national touring comedians.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14nF9j_0bbPc4Zv00

Awaken Church Launch Day

Sebring, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 3750 US Highway 27 North, Sebring, FL 33870

It doesn't get much cooler than church in a movie theater with comfy seats, cup holders and concessions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HFeYD_0bbPc4Zv00

AHA ACLS Update

Avon Park, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2523 US Hwy 27 N Suite 206, Avon Park, FL

American Heart Association Advanced Cardiac Life Support Update course. This course is for those students who need ACLS Update to prevent th About this Event American Heart Association Advanced...

