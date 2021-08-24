Cancel
Kingman, AZ

What’s up Kingman: Local events calendar

Kingman News Watch
 7 days ago

(KINGMAN, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Kingman calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kingman:

Mr. D’z Route 66 Diner Car Enthusiasts Breakfast

Kingman, AZ

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 105 E Andy Devine Ave, Kingman, AZ

Mr. D\'z Route 66 Diner Car Enthusiasts Breakfast is every Saturday from 7am-9am. All years, makes and models of cars welcome. Come hungry to Mr. D\'z Route 66 Diner located at 105 East Andy...

Meet the Author!

Kingman, AZ

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 120 W Andy Devine Ave, Kingman, AZ

Meet the Author! at Kingman Visitor Center, 120 W Andy Devine Ave, Kingman, AZ 86401, Kingman, United States on Mon Aug 30 2021 at 10:00 am to 02:00 pm

Yard Art Class with Mary

Kingman, AZ

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Cost is $45 and space is limited. Reserve your spot today by clicking on the ticket link. Contact Mary at 928-715-2677 if you have any questions.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Kingman, AZ

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Kingman, AZ 86401

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

RISE UP

Kingman, AZ

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 2215 Emerson Ave, Kingman, AZ

RISE UP at Hilltop Foursquare Church, 2215 E Emerson, Kingman, United States on Mon Aug 30 2021 at 06:30 pm

Kingman News Watch

With Kingman News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

