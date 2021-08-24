Cancel
Paducah, KY

Events on the Paducah calendar

Paducah News Watch
Paducah News Watch
 7 days ago

(PADUCAH, KY) Live events are coming to Paducah.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Paducah:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dmdSW_0bbPc03100

Cheers to 20 Years: A Red Carpet Evening with Maiden Alley Cinema

Paducah, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 210 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, KY 42001

Join us as we celebrate two decades of fine film in Paducah and the western Kentucky region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gB6Qw_0bbPc03100

BIKE Night

Paducah, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 301 N 4th St, Paducah, KY

Date/Time: Thu, Aug 26, 2021 6:30 PM Location: Paducah Beer Werks Address: [ Get Map ] 301 N 4th St Paducah, KY 42001 Event Website: facebook.com/events/2225483317593742/ Event Description...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u9JeQ_0bbPc03100

RUSTIQUE EN BLANC: A Rustic Nights Series

Paducah, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 2855 Reeves Rd., Paducah, KY 42001

In celebration of our 1-year Anniversary, GW Experiences presents a Rustic Nights Series Event, RUSTIQUE EN BLANC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gJtxl_0bbPc03100

Mustangs FR/JV/Varsity Volleyball vs Paducah Tilghman

Paducah, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 260 Bleich Rd, Paducah, KY

Tuesday August 24, 2021: Event listing from McCracken County Public Schools: Tuesday, August 24 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LKVFB_0bbPc03100

Thelma and The Sleaze

Paducah, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 210 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, KY 42001

Thelma and the Sleaze is an independent all-female, queer southern rock band from Nashville, Tennessee.

