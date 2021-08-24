Hutchinson events coming soon
(HUTCHINSON, KS) Live events are lining up on the Hutchinson calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Hutchinson area:
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Address: 600 E 11th Ave, Hutchinson, KS
Kansans Can Success Tour | USD 308 at Stringer Fine Arts Center, 640-698 E 11th Ave, Hutchinson, KS 67501, Hutchinson, United States on Mon Aug 30 2021 at 09:00 am
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM
Address: 420 N Main St, Hutchinson, KS
Instructor: Andrea Springer Cost $35 (plus supplies) This is a great starting point for anyone who is learning to knit for the first time or wanting to refresh skills. We'll make fingerless mitts...
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 811 N Main St, Hutchinson, KS
The Reno County Cattlemen's Association Annual Meeting will take place at 6:00pm and the BQA Training will begin approximately 6:30pm. This is a great opportunity for anyone who works with cattle...
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 4290 N Monroe St, Hutchinson, KS
Young, unmarried mom of a baby or know someone who is? Embrace Life is starting on Aug. 25th at Hutch First Naz and you're invited! 💖 There are... 🧁 Yummy snacks (some healthy, some not!) 🍓 🗣...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Address: East 2nd Avenue & North Main Street, Hutchinson, KS 67501
Run, walk or skip your way to the finish line at Judy's Mile. This one mile family fun run is open to all ages.
