Hutchinson, KS

Hutchinson events coming soon

Hutchinson Today
 7 days ago

(HUTCHINSON, KS) Live events are lining up on the Hutchinson calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Hutchinson area:

Kansans Can Success Tour | USD 308

Hutchinson, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 600 E 11th Ave, Hutchinson, KS

Kansans Can Success Tour | USD 308 at Stringer Fine Arts Center, 640-698 E 11th Ave, Hutchinson, KS 67501, Hutchinson, United States on Mon Aug 30 2021 at 09:00 am

Beginning Knitting

Hutchinson, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 420 N Main St, Hutchinson, KS

Instructor: Andrea Springer Cost $35 (plus supplies) This is a great starting point for anyone who is learning to knit for the first time or wanting to refresh skills. We'll make fingerless mitts...

RCCA Annual Meeting & BQA Training

Hutchinson, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 811 N Main St, Hutchinson, KS

The Reno County Cattlemen's Association Annual Meeting will take place at 6:00pm and the BQA Training will begin approximately 6:30pm. This is a great opportunity for anyone who works with cattle...

Embrace Life Fall Semester

Hutchinson, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 4290 N Monroe St, Hutchinson, KS

Young, unmarried mom of a baby or know someone who is? Embrace Life is starting on Aug. 25th at Hutch First Naz and you're invited! 💖 There are... 🧁 Yummy snacks (some healthy, some not!) 🍓 🗣...

2021 Judy's Mile Fun Run

Hutchinson, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: East 2nd Avenue & North Main Street, Hutchinson, KS 67501

Run, walk or skip your way to the finish line at Judy's Mile. This one mile family fun run is open to all ages.

Hutchinson, KS
With Hutchinson Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

