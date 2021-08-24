Cancel
Klamath Falls, OR

Live events Klamath Falls — what’s coming up

Klamath Falls News Beat
Klamath Falls News Beat
 7 days ago

(KLAMATH FALLS, OR) Live events are lining up on the Klamath Falls calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Klamath Falls:

Klamath Symphony Concert in the Park

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Address: 740 Lakeshore Dr, Klamath Falls, OR

The Concert in the Park will take place August 29th at 5:30 at Moore Park. Bring your own chairs and relax on the lawn to a mix of classical and modern pop music. The Klamath Symphony is an...

Free Yoga in the Park-Chocolate Yoga

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 10 George Nurse Way, Klamath Falls, OR

Explore all upcoming chocolate events in Klamath Falls, find information & tickets for upcoming chocolate events happening in Klamath Falls.

Vintage Movie Night

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 950 Harriman Route, Klamath Falls, OR

Enjoy a vintage movie shown on the side of the General Store at Lake of the Woods beginning at dusk. div

Zach's Bikes Wednesday night- Mtn Bike ride - Beginner/Intermediate level - Moore Park Trails

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 831 Main St, Klamath Falls, OR

It’s warm outside, trails are ready, and it’s time to ride! We will be splitting the group into beginner and intermediate. This will make it possible to keep the group size under 10 riders, as...

Easy Listening

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 950 Harriman Route, Klamath Falls, OR

Join us on the Patio at the Lodge from 6-8pm for some easy listening from area solo musicians: Doug Warner and Greg Frederick

Klamath Falls News Beat

Klamath Falls News Beat

With Klamath Falls News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

