Twin Falls events coming soon

(TWIN FALLS, ID) Twin Falls is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Twin Falls:

Fall Projects Workshop Twin Falls, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

We have 30 different Fall projects to choose from for this workshop! Just pay the $20 deposit to reserve your spot in the workshop. Choose your project when you arrive. The $20 deposit will go...

KTSY Welcomes Zach Williams Rescue Story - The Tour Twin Falls, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 960 Eastland Dr., Twin Falls, ID 83301

Zach Williams Rescue Story - The Tour feat. We The Kingdom and CAIN

Pick Your Project! Twin Falls, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 08:00 PM

This is your chance to pick any project! We have over 50 projects to choose from! Door hangers, round signs, porch signs, small projects, tiered shelf, and more. We have Summer, 4th of July, and...

Gardening Year Round with Moss Greenhouses Twin Falls, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 315 Falls Ave, Twin Falls, ID

Gardening can be year round and is a wonderful outlet for mental and physical health. Join us as we explore horticulture in a 4-week series of classes taught by an industry professional. Each...

District Governor Russell Johnson Club Visit Twin Falls, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 1741 Harrison St N, Twin Falls, ID

District Governor Russell Johnson will be making is annual visit to our club to discuss his goals.