Live events Princeton — what’s coming up
(PRINCETON, NJ) Princeton is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Princeton:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Address: 57 Mountain Ave, Princeton, NJ 08540
Join FOPOS for a FALL Planting Session at the Billy Johnson Mountain Lakes Nature Preserve.
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM
Address: 4395 Rt. 27, Princeton, NJ 08540
LE/MIL ONLY - PRECISION RED DOT PISTOL - FRIDAY JUNE 17, 2022
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 57 Mountain Ave, Princeton, NJ 08540
Join Friends of Princeton Open Space for an Oktoberfest Celebration with live music, festive food + drink!
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 301 N. Harrison Street, Princeton, NJ 08540
Summer winds down with a free showing of SOUL, outdoors at the Princeton Shopping Center.
Comments / 0