Live events Princeton — what’s coming up

(PRINCETON, NJ) Princeton is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Princeton:

FOPOS FALL PLANTING 9.18.21 PM Session Princeton, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 57 Mountain Ave, Princeton, NJ 08540

Join FOPOS for a FALL Planting Session at the Billy Johnson Mountain Lakes Nature Preserve.

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 4395 Rt. 27, Princeton, NJ 08540

LE/MIL ONLY - PRECISION RED DOT PISTOL - FRIDAY JUNE 17, 2022

Celebrate Oktoberfest with Friends of Princeton Open Space Princeton, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 57 Mountain Ave, Princeton, NJ 08540

Join Friends of Princeton Open Space for an Oktoberfest Celebration with live music, festive food + drink!

Summer Nights Series: SOUL Movie Princeton, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 301 N. Harrison Street, Princeton, NJ 08540

Summer winds down with a free showing of SOUL, outdoors at the Princeton Shopping Center.