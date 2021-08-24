Cancel
Princeton, NJ

Live events Princeton — what’s coming up

Princeton News Beat
Princeton News Beat
 7 days ago

(PRINCETON, NJ) Princeton is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Princeton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jZiFh_0bbPbuut00

FOPOS FALL PLANTING 9.18.21 PM Session

Princeton, NJ

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 57 Mountain Ave, Princeton, NJ 08540

Join FOPOS for a FALL Planting Session at the Billy Johnson Mountain Lakes Nature Preserve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZriV7_0bbPbuut00

LE / MIL ONLY - PRECISION RED DOT PISTOL - Princeton, NJ

Princeton, NJ

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 4395 Rt. 27, Princeton, NJ 08540

LE/MIL ONLY - PRECISION RED DOT PISTOL - FRIDAY JUNE 17, 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E8TVk_0bbPbuut00

Celebrate Oktoberfest with Friends of Princeton Open Space

Princeton, NJ

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 57 Mountain Ave, Princeton, NJ 08540

Join Friends of Princeton Open Space for an Oktoberfest Celebration with live music, festive food + drink!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gDlJZ_0bbPbuut00

Summer Nights Series: SOUL Movie

Princeton, NJ

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 301 N. Harrison Street, Princeton, NJ 08540

Summer winds down with a free showing of SOUL, outdoors at the Princeton Shopping Center.

Princeton News Beat

Princeton News Beat

Princeton, NJ
With Princeton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

