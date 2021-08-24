Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Helena, MT

Live events on the horizon in Helena

Posted by 
Helena Daily
Helena Daily
 7 days ago

(HELENA, MT) Helena has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Helena:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b1MLs_0bbPbs9R00

Helena Ales For Trails 2021

Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 120 South Last Chance Gulch Street, Helena, MT 59601

Helena Ales For Trails is an annual beer festival located in downtown Helena. This event serves as a fundraiser for local trails.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xiNXn_0bbPbs9R00

Quilting for Lutheran World Relief

Helena, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Join us as we prepare quilts that will be distributed to areas of great need around the world. Our congregation also prepares school kits, baby care kits and personal care kits. Today and every...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QHrqt_0bbPbs9R00

Glida House & Hard Hugs

Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 1517 Dodge Avenue, Helena, MT 59601

GILDA HOUSE returns to Helena, MT for a show with Hard Hugs at Lewis & Clark Tap Room.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qNu5A_0bbPbs9R00

Insufficient Funds Band

Helena, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 3240 York Rd, Helena, MT

Westmont presents the 1st Annual Wake the Giant Music Festival. Event Details and Additional Billing TBA

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HU8b6_0bbPbs9R00

Volunteer at the Restore!

Helena, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1531 National Ave, Helena, MT

*If you are completing community service, you must contact our volunteer coordinator at (406)-204-5669 before fulfilling your hours.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Helena Daily

Helena Daily

Helena, MT
68
Followers
201
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Helena Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Helena, MT
Helena, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Mt Westmont
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Pleasanton, CAPosted by
Tri-Valley Tribune

Live events coming up in Pleasanton

1. Flag Salute (Events) - Alisal Elementary; 2. VIP Petcare at Pet Supplies Plus; 3. 5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-HCA; 4. Murder at the Masquerade: Dinner Theater and Murder Mystery; 5. 626 Night Market - Bay Area: September 24-26;
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle News Alert

Seattle events calendar

1. Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Seattle; 2. IMPROV 500 - The "Art" of Improv - A Deeper Understanding FALL; 3. Campfire: Improvised Ghost Stories; 4. Seattle Aquarium Family Camp: Plankton to Pinnipeds;
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln events coming soon

1. Nebraska Innovation Studio Grand Reopening; 2. Lincoln Princess Party; 3. 5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-LNE; 4. 2021 Good Life Halfsy | Massage Therapists; 5. Lighthouse's 30th-ish Anniversary Gala;
Clinton County, IAPosted by
Clinton Herald

Today's events

— Clinton County Conservation Foundation hosts its 13th Annual Rock Creek Catfish Classic from 7 a.m. to noon at Rock Creek Park near Camanche,. The tournament raises money for the nature centers. Cost is $50 per boat and $10 for the biggest-fish jackpot. Read the rules and sign up to fish at www.mycountyparks.com.
Oakland, CAPosted by
Oakland Observer

Oakland events coming up

1. 8/22 Reverence Yoga; 2. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 3. oakland ecstatic dance 4 queers; 4. Moving from Pain to Purpose;The Journey from Violence to Victory!; 5. 8th Grade Welcome Back to School Picnic;
East Burke, VTCaledonian Record-News

Burke Fall Festival Returns

BURKE — After a hiatus last year due to COVID, the Burke Fall Festival is back and happening Saturday, Sept. 25 in East Burke Village. “It’s a full day of fun that brings friends, neighbors and visitors together to celebrate the season and enjoy a wonderful community festival,” said Burke Area Chamber of Commerce Administrator, Laura Malieswski.
Skiatook, OKTulsa World

Community Calendar August 18-24

The Skiatook Chamber of Commerce hosts live music, food and vendors from 6-9 p.m. at Central Park. The VFW will host their Country Breakfast from 7-10 a.m., or until they run out of food. The cost is $6 and is open to everyone. The VFW Post is located at 13319 N. Cincinnati (Hwy 11).
Mahomet, ILmahometdaily.com

Mahomet Music Festival Schedule

Despite 18 months of COVID-19 restrictions, the Village of Mahomet is looking forward to hosting the 2021 Mahomet Music Festival Aug. 27 and 28. With an expanded open area next to the Village Administration Building, located at 503 E. Main Street, Mahomet Music Fest will have two stages of music, with national and local artists, to fill up both afternoon and evening hours.
Powell, TNWBIR

Community gathers in Powell for fun-filled day at Powell Station Celebration

POWELL, Tenn. — Usually, community events feature small competitions with small attractions so families can stop by and have some fun together. The 2021 Powell Station Celebration was not like many other community events. Organizers said it was the largest event ever organized by the Powell Business & Professional Association....
Butler, PAbutlerradio.com

Fall Festival Postponed Again

The Butler Fall Festival will not be happening again this year, but organizers are planning two Community Days in its place. “Our goal is to have the festival on Main Street. Since we weren’t able to raise the sponsorships in order to pay the police cost, the insurance, and other costs because everyone is recovering from the pandemic this year, we wanted to do something that promotes the idea of the festival without incurring the massive cost that wasn’t going to be covered,” Butler Fall Festival President Don Shearer said.
Basketballwamwamfm.com

Several local events happening this weekend

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to travel far. Several events are happening throughout the immediate area. Day three of the Odon Old Settlers Days is happening in Odon. The Cruise In & Car Show gets started at 2:00 pm and the Baby Contest will take place tonight.
Milford, MIwhmi.com

Milford Memories Summer Festival Returns Next Weekend

A popular summer festival is returning to the Milford community. After a pandemic hiatus, Milford Memories is returning next Friday, Saturday and Sunday, August 13th - 15th. Some highlights include Art in the Village, a 5K run, basketball and volleyball tournaments, a corn hole tournament, a blind canoe race, kids' activities, and a variety of restaurants and food vendors.
Festivalvisitsaintpaul.com

Fall Festivities: Autumn Events in the Capital City

Cooler temps and fall colors create the perfect setting for these September and October festivals and things to do in St. Paul. Kick-off Oktoberfest at the Germanic American Institute’s Saint Paul Oktoberfest. Hosted on the beautiful grounds of the GAI on Summit Avenue, the event will include German music, food, vendors, and lots of beer, of course. The event itself is free, but $5 beer wristbands are required for alcohol purchases.
The Woodlands, TXWoodlands Online& LLC

2021 Wildflower Festival

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands 33rd Annual Wildflower Festival is one of the longest running in The Woodlands with a focus on the key aspects of our community, nature and family. This event is held in partnership with The Woodlands Township with all proceeds benefiting The Woodlands Lions Club Charities. The charities supported include the Gift of Sight program for local school children and elderly, the Texas Lions Camp for children with Special Medical Needs and Type 1 Diabetes, Lions Club International Foundation for Worldwide Humanitarian projects and many other worthwhile programs. The highlight of this event is the thousands of wildflower seed packets that are distributed free to the community by our generous Seed Sponsors. The Seed Sponsors are our corporate partners that have helped us underwrite the cost of the seed packets. In addition to the seed packet distribution, the festival has other family friendly activities such as the Blue Bonnet planting ceremony, wildflower crafts, bounce houses, face painting, DJ, food trucks, and more!
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Philadelphia events coming up

1. DJ Deejay’s Disney Night Philly! “Get’cha Head in the Game”; 2. Sip & Shoot EPK Party; 3. Actors Theater for Film and Television - Actors ShowREEL Class; 4. Drive Up Job Fair, Hosted by St. Christopher's (8/8); 5. Incoming Kindergarten Playdate #2;
Beloit, WIBeloit Daily News

Oktoberfest returns Sept. 17

BELOIT—Get ready for beer, lederhosen and some ax throwing. The Seventh Annual Oktoberfest will be back running after it’s 2020 one-year hiatus. The event is set for 5:30—11 p.m. on Sept. 17 on State Street in downtown Beloit, according to Downtown Beloit Association (DBA) Executive Director Shauna El-Amin. The first...

Comments / 0

Community Policy