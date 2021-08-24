Live events on the horizon in Helena

(HELENA, MT) Helena has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Helena:

Helena Ales For Trails 2021 Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 120 South Last Chance Gulch Street, Helena, MT 59601

Helena Ales For Trails is an annual beer festival located in downtown Helena. This event serves as a fundraiser for local trails.

Quilting for Lutheran World Relief Helena, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Join us as we prepare quilts that will be distributed to areas of great need around the world. Our congregation also prepares school kits, baby care kits and personal care kits. Today and every...

Glida House & Hard Hugs Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 1517 Dodge Avenue, Helena, MT 59601

GILDA HOUSE returns to Helena, MT for a show with Hard Hugs at Lewis & Clark Tap Room.

Insufficient Funds Band Helena, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 3240 York Rd, Helena, MT

Westmont presents the 1st Annual Wake the Giant Music Festival. Event Details and Additional Billing TBA

Volunteer at the Restore! Helena, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1531 National Ave, Helena, MT

*If you are completing community service, you must contact our volunteer coordinator at (406)-204-5669 before fulfilling your hours.