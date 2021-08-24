Columbia events calendar
(COLUMBIA, TN) Live events are coming to Columbia.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Columbia:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Address: 802 South Main Street, Columbia, TN 38401
Build your own spooky Halloween sensory bin with Color Me Monti recommended for children ages 2-kindergarten.
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM
Address: 1301 South James Campbell Boulevard, Columbia, TN 38401
Little L's Consingmnet Fall sale! New & Expecting moms shop early!(2nd round) Wed. Oct. 20th - 7:00 PM (+1 guest)
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 123 West 7th Street, Columbia, TN 38401
To help us maintain our limited capacity per session, please do not enter the museum before your Play Session begins.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Address: TBD, Columbia, TN 38401
Join us for a full day of hunting and sharpening one another in The Big 5; Faith, Family, Finance, Faculty and Fitness.
