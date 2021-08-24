Cancel
Columbia, TN

Columbia events calendar

Posted by 
Columbia Digest
Columbia Digest
 7 days ago

(COLUMBIA, TN) Live events are coming to Columbia.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Columbia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nj9HK_0bbPbrGi00

BYO Spooky Sensory Bin

Columbia, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 802 South Main Street, Columbia, TN 38401

Build your own spooky Halloween sensory bin with Color Me Monti recommended for children ages 2-kindergarten.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xAVyS_0bbPbrGi00

New & Expecting Moms Pass (2nd round) Wed. Oct. 20th 7:00 PM

Columbia, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 1301 South James Campbell Boulevard, Columbia, TN 38401

Little L's Consingmnet Fall sale! New & Expecting moms shop early!(2nd round) Wed. Oct. 20th - 7:00 PM (+1 guest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J23MH_0bbPbrGi00

aMuse'um Timed Ticketed Play Sessions

Columbia, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 123 West 7th Street, Columbia, TN 38401

To help us maintain our limited capacity per session, please do not enter the museum before your Play Session begins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L4MWp_0bbPbrGi00

The ISI Life™ - 2021 Nashville Outdoors Event

Columbia, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: TBD, Columbia, TN 38401

Join us for a full day of hunting and sharpening one another in The Big 5; Faith, Family, Finance, Faculty and Fitness.

Columbia Digest

Columbia Digest

Columbia, TN
With Columbia Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

