What’s up Prescott: Local events calendar
(PRESCOTT, AZ) Prescott is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Prescott:
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Address: 371 Garden St suite a, Prescott, AZ
Attendees will leave with clear understanding of common errors in today's business writing and how to correct them. About this Event Lunch & Learn Presenter : Jenna Schmitt is a former English...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Address: 3101 Watson Lake RD, Prescott, AZ 86301
2021 Prescott Highland Games & Celtic Faire Dance Competition and Workshop
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 1211 E Gurley Street, Prescott, AZ 86301
Resume "Drop Off" Day! The Arizona Department of Child Safety is hiring Social Workers for their Child Safety Specialist positions.
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 3719 Karicio Ln, Prescott, AZ
Come and learn how to effectively handle a home sale that involves solar! By the end of this class your will know more than most solar homeowners! Tara Rutkowski from Desert Sage Seminars will...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 120 West Gurley Street, Prescott, AZ 86301
Join us for an evening of Spanish wine, good food & good people.
