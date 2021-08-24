Cancel
Prescott, AZ

What’s up Prescott: Local events calendar

Prescott News Watch
Prescott News Watch
 7 days ago

(PRESCOTT, AZ) Prescott is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Prescott:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26nHvo_0bbPbqNz00

Proof It! The Fine Art of Proofreading

Prescott, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 371 Garden St suite a, Prescott, AZ

Attendees will leave with clear understanding of common errors in today's business writing and how to correct them. About this Event Lunch & Learn Presenter : Jenna Schmitt is a former English...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VFbyu_0bbPbqNz00

Prescott Highland Games & Celtic Faire Dance Competition & Workshop

Prescott, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 3101 Watson Lake RD, Prescott, AZ 86301

2021 Prescott Highland Games & Celtic Faire Dance Competition and Workshop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WSrMJ_0bbPbqNz00

Copy of Hiring Social Workers in the Prescott Area!

Prescott, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1211 E Gurley Street, Prescott, AZ 86301

Resume "Drop Off" Day! The Arizona Department of Child Safety is hiring Social Workers for their Child Safety Specialist positions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02wjzk_0bbPbqNz00

Solar & Real Estate: What You Need to Know!

Prescott, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 3719 Karicio Ln, Prescott, AZ

Come and learn how to effectively handle a home sale that involves solar! By the end of this class your will know more than most solar homeowners! Tara Rutkowski from Desert Sage Seminars will...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IUV3m_0bbPbqNz00

Wine Tasting

Prescott, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 120 West Gurley Street, Prescott, AZ 86301

Join us for an evening of Spanish wine, good food & good people.

With Prescott News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

