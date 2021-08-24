Williamsport events coming up

(WILLIAMSPORT, PA) Williamsport has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Williamsport:

2021 Victorian Christmas-Homes & Buildings Tour Williamsport, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 858 West Fourth Street, Williamsport, PA 17701

Tour exquisite Victorian homes along historic Millionaire’s Row in Williamsport PA

PHEAA Financial Aid Workshop for Educators-Lycoming College Williamsport, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:15 AM

Address: Warrior Way, Williamsport, PA 17701

Our FREE workshops provide high school counselors and teachers with the tools students need to reach their educational goals.

Children’s Workshop on Butterflies Williamsport, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 858 W 4th St, Williamsport, PA

WILLIAMSPORT- The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will host a Children’s Workshop on butterflies, featuring Rick Mikula, on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at 2:00pm, in...

Paint Your Pet Williamsport, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 357 Market St, Williamsport, PA

Hi Friend! Our studio is located at 357 Market St., Williamsport. Please sign up, show up & sip up! No artistic talent needed because we show you step by step how to complete your 3 hour...

Over the Edge Quizzo Event for the WASD Education Foundation Williamsport, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 240 Arch Street, #building 18, Williamsport, PA 17701

Join us for a round of trivia to help support those going OVER THE EDGE on Sept. 25, 2021, for the WASD Education Foundation!