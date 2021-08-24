Grand Island calendar: Coming events

(GRAND ISLAND, NE) Live events are lining up on the Grand Island calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Grand Island area:

Building Assets in Youth/Contruyendo Elementos en la Juventud Grand Island, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 3204 College St, Grand Island, NE

Building Assets in Youth We invite you to join us for a fun and informative lunch-n-learn about the 40 Developmental Assets on Tuesday, August 24 from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm to be held at the Council...

ZZ-3 at Grand Island, NE Grand Island, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1811 W 2nd St #440, Grand Island, NE

ZZ-3 at Grand Island, NE Hosted By ZZ-3. Event starts at Sat Aug 28 2021 at 09:00 pm and happening at Grand Island., Nebraska State Fair

Jr. Leaders - August Meeting Grand Island, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1811 W 2nd St #440, Grand Island, NE

Visit the State Fair as a group! Jr. Leaders are 4-H youth who are currently 13 years old through 4-H age 18 years. They are a group of 4-H youth who aid in developing, planning, and implementing...

Core de Force - Cardio Boxing Grand Island, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:15 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:05 AM

Address: 220 W 3rd St, Grand Island, NE

Beachbody's popular MMA/Boxing program! This full body cardio class is laid out to rev your metabolism, heart rate, & build muscle. There will be no shortage of sweat by the end!

Nebraska State Fair Grand Island, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 700 E Stolley Park Rd, Grand Island, NE

Nebraska State Fair offers one of the most innovative exhibitions focusing on interactive agriculture and educational experiences, promoting families, fun and Nebraska pride. See below for open...