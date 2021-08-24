Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eagle Pass, TX

Eagle Pass calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Eagle Pass News Flash
Eagle Pass News Flash
 7 days ago

(EAGLE PASS, TX) Eagle Pass is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Eagle Pass area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hTYQi_0bbPblDa00

Law enforcement Corn Hole Tournament

Eagle Pass, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Find the best of upcoming tournaments in Eagle Pass - all the amazing sport tournaments ranging from cricket to badminton. Book tickets to a sport tournament that best interests you

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c85Au_0bbPblDa00

Live Professional Wrestling returns to the Border City

Eagle Pass, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1904 Antonio M. Garcia, Eagle Pass, TX

Live Professional Wrestling returns to the Border City live on August 29th at the Eagle Pass Youth Center (Boys & Girls Club)!!! Eagle Pass Youth Center 1904 Antonio M Garcia St. Doors open: 5pm...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gkWCc_0bbPblDa00

Will & The Bailouts 1 Year Blow out!!

Carrizo Springs, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:55 PM

Join us at The Pan American Event Center in Carrizo Springs, TX for a LIVE performance by Will & The Bailouts and Garrett Talamantes of the G1 Rodeo Show. Doors open at 6:00PM Music starts at 7:00...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b6ty3_0bbPblDa00

Maverick County Lincoln Regan Dinner

Eagle Pass, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Maverick County we are excited to announce that on August 31th, 2021 Governor Greg Abbott will be in Eagle Pass at the ICT center! We have been working directly with him and his team to set this...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Eagle Pass News Flash

Eagle Pass News Flash

Eagle Pass, TX
69
Followers
176
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Eagle Pass News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carrizo Springs, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Eagle Pass, TX
Eagle Pass, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Youth Center#Girls Club#Badminton#Will The Bailouts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy