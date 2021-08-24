Cancel
Auburn, AL

Auburn events calendar

Posted by 
Auburn News Flash
 7 days ago

(AUBURN, AL) Auburn is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Auburn:

Beauty Professionals Meet and Greet, BE MY GUEST LUNCHEON

Auburn, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 714 E Glenn Ave, Auburn, AL 36830

Are you a Beauty Professional with an existing clientele looking to start your own brand, servicing your clients in an upscale environment?

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Auburn University

Auburn University, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Auburn University, AL 36849

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

CHICO BEAN *Postponed from 4/18*

Auburn, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 1655 S College St, Auburn, AL

Hailing from Washington D.C. and known as 1⁄3 of the 85 South Show, Chico Bean knows how to deliver a well-executed joke. Born Anthony Bean, Chico Bean has the uncanny ability to memorize almost...

AA Group Meeting (Young Adult)

Auburn, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 446 S Gay St, Auburn, AL

AA Group for college age and young adults meets on Wednesday and Friday evenings at 7:30pm. Fellowship Hall\n

Dual Lean Six Sigma Green Belt & Black Belt 4 days Classroom Training in Auburn, AL

Auburn, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Auburn, AL

Simplykart is world’s leading Lean Six Sigma training and certification provider with 100% success rate. Our Lean Six Sigma Black Belt (LSSBB) 4 days Guaranteed to Run Bootcamp is one of kind...

Comments / 0

Auburn, AL
ABOUT

With Auburn News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

