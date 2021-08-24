Cancel
Lumberton, NC

Lumberton events coming soon

Lumberton News Beat
 7 days ago

(LUMBERTON, NC) Lumberton is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lumberton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cabap_0bbPbiZP00

EMS Preceptor Scheduling

Lumberton, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 5160 Fayetteville Rd, Lumberton, NC 28360

Preceptor Scheduling for face-to-face skill sessions for Paramedic Hybrid Class.

Learn More

Jazzy Open Mic Poetry Night

Lumberton, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 114 West 4th Street, Lumberton, NC 28358

It's a poetry vibe night! ladies put on that dress that fit tight, men where what makes you feel right. and lets read what our hearts write!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VUw1q_0bbPbiZP00

K9 Fundraiser

Lumberton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 4880 Kahn Dr, Lumberton, NC

K9 Fundraiser give back night. The Wing Company will Donate 10% of food sales on both these dates and times to our Non Profit. Donations graciously accepted at event checks must be written to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NELBU_0bbPbiZP00

Tri-Warriors Youth Triathlon

Pembroke, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:10 AM

Address: 1 University Drive, Pembroke, NC

Robeson County's only Youth Triathlon for boys & girls ages 6-15 Age 6-10 Age 11-15 50 meter swim 100 meter swim 3 mile bike ride 6 mile bike ride 1 mile run 2 mile run Swim Pool swim on campus...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wt7Ff_0bbPbiZP00

Air Frying 101

Lumberton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 455 Caton Rd, Lumberton, NC

With several dates and times available, explore the exciting world of air frying at a time that works best for you! Learn everything from … More

Learn More

Lumberton News Beat

Lumberton News Beat

Lumberton, NC
ABOUT

With Lumberton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Poetry#Mile Run#Triathlon#Live Events#Paramedic Hybrid Class#Nc K9 Fundraiser#The Wing Company#Non Profit
