Lumberton events coming soon

(LUMBERTON, NC) Lumberton is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lumberton:

EMS Preceptor Scheduling Lumberton, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 5160 Fayetteville Rd, Lumberton, NC 28360

Preceptor Scheduling for face-to-face skill sessions for Paramedic Hybrid Class.

Jazzy Open Mic Poetry Night Lumberton, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 114 West 4th Street, Lumberton, NC 28358

It's a poetry vibe night! ladies put on that dress that fit tight, men where what makes you feel right. and lets read what our hearts write!

K9 Fundraiser Lumberton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 4880 Kahn Dr, Lumberton, NC

K9 Fundraiser give back night. The Wing Company will Donate 10% of food sales on both these dates and times to our Non Profit. Donations graciously accepted at event checks must be written to...

Tri-Warriors Youth Triathlon Pembroke, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:10 AM

Address: 1 University Drive, Pembroke, NC

Robeson County's only Youth Triathlon for boys & girls ages 6-15 Age 6-10 Age 11-15 50 meter swim 100 meter swim 3 mile bike ride 6 mile bike ride 1 mile run 2 mile run Swim Pool swim on campus...

Air Frying 101 Lumberton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 455 Caton Rd, Lumberton, NC

With several dates and times available, explore the exciting world of air frying at a time that works best for you! Learn everything from … More