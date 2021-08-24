Cancel
Enid, OK

Enid events coming up

Posted by 
Enid Updates
Enid Updates
 7 days ago

(ENID, OK) Enid is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Enid:

8/24 Joe Skoda Estate Auction

Enid, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2609 N Van Buren St, Enid, OK

Tuesday, August 24, 2021 Lippard Auctioneers, Inc. Notes Purchaser agrees above items were sold "AsIs, Where Is" and with all faults. No Warranty or Guarantee is expressed or implied and each item...

Open House: 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM at 1902 Constitution Ave

Enid, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Open House for MLS# 20211156 in Skyview Estates starts on Sun, Aug 8, 2021 from 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM EDT.

First Annual First Responders Tournament

Enid, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Come out to the first annual First Responders Tournament. This all day event will take place at Kellet Park on August 28th. We will have food trucks, local venders, music, auctions, and more! All...

Back to School Cookie Decorating Class

Enid, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 230 W Randolph Ave, Enid, OK

Join us on Thursday, August 12th at 6pm to decorate your own set of Back to School Sugar Cookies!!! Class includes 12 homemade sugar cookies and all the items needed to decorate them. Monica will...

4RKids Pickup Door Sign Paint Party

Enid, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Paint and customize your own pickup truck door sign! Finished size approximately 18” wide x 14” high. Be sure to comment on how you want the tailgate and license plate customized. Tailgate would...

With Enid Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

