Coeur D'alene, ID

Coming soon: Coeur D'Alene events

Coeur D'Alene News Alert
Coeur D'Alene News Alert
 7 days ago

(COEUR D'ALENE, ID) Live events are coming to Coeur D'Alene.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Coeur D'Alene:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HNc6A_0bbPbfvE00

Class of 2021-22 Orientation

Coeur d'Alene, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

We are excited to welcome our incoming class and their families. Incoming interns (Class of 2021-22) need to attend with one parent or guardian.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r1uI5_0bbPbfvE00

Gem State Stampede

Coeur d'Alene, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 4056 N Government Way, Coeur d'Alene, ID

Coeur d'Alene's PRCA Rodeo takes place during the North Idaho State Fair in the Findlay Arena. Don't miss the action of the top athletes and animals in rodeo! Thursday (Aug 26) - Xtreme Bulls...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11yu2W_0bbPbfvE00

Morning Beginner's Pottery with Jackie Goolsbey

Coeur d'Alene, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Morning Beginner's Pottery with Jackie Goolsbey. 6-week course. Begins September 13th, ends October 18th. 10 AM to 12 PM. About this Event Morning Beginner's Pottery with Jackie Goolsbey In this...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31AlyG_0bbPbfvE00

The Future of Water Quality in Coeur d’Alene Lake Subgroup Meeting 7

Coeur d'Alene, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

A subgroup of the committee will hold a teleconference to discuss Coeur d'Alene Lake data analysis. The following members of the committee will be present: Sam Luoma, Robert Hirsch, Jim Elser, and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XFrQA_0bbPbfvE00

CDAIDE End-of-Summer Scavenger Hunt

Coeur d'Alene, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1710 W Riverstone Dr, Coeur d'Alene, ID

CDAIDE presents a fun, end-of-the-summer event before the kids head back to school! About this Event Join us for an evening of fun and prizes and help raise funds for emergency financial needs for...

