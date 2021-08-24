Coming soon: Coeur D'Alene events

(COEUR D'ALENE, ID) Live events are coming to Coeur D'Alene.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Coeur D'Alene:

Class of 2021-22 Orientation Coeur d'Alene, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

We are excited to welcome our incoming class and their families. Incoming interns (Class of 2021-22) need to attend with one parent or guardian.

Gem State Stampede Coeur d'Alene, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 4056 N Government Way, Coeur d'Alene, ID

Coeur d'Alene's PRCA Rodeo takes place during the North Idaho State Fair in the Findlay Arena. Don't miss the action of the top athletes and animals in rodeo! Thursday (Aug 26) - Xtreme Bulls...

Morning Beginner's Pottery with Jackie Goolsbey Coeur d'Alene, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Morning Beginner's Pottery with Jackie Goolsbey. 6-week course. Begins September 13th, ends October 18th. 10 AM to 12 PM. About this Event Morning Beginner's Pottery with Jackie Goolsbey In this...

The Future of Water Quality in Coeur d’Alene Lake Subgroup Meeting 7 Coeur d'Alene, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

A subgroup of the committee will hold a teleconference to discuss Coeur d'Alene Lake data analysis. The following members of the committee will be present: Sam Luoma, Robert Hirsch, Jim Elser, and...

CDAIDE End-of-Summer Scavenger Hunt Coeur d'Alene, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1710 W Riverstone Dr, Coeur d'Alene, ID

CDAIDE presents a fun, end-of-the-summer event before the kids head back to school! About this Event Join us for an evening of fun and prizes and help raise funds for emergency financial needs for...