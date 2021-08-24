Cancel
Greenwood, SC

Greenwood events coming soon

Greenwood Post
Greenwood Post
 7 days ago

(GREENWOOD, SC) Greenwood has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Greenwood:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vikoy_0bbPbe2V00

Art Class | Wheel-Throwing

Greenwood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Description: This class is designed for adults at a beginner/intermediate level. Participants will complete at least 3 major projects. The instructor will teach wheel-throwing techniques that...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gSDL1_0bbPbe2V00

Wag & Jam at the Uptown Market

Greenwood, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 220 Maxwell Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646

Fun-filled evening with live music from SUSTO & special guest Darby Wilcox & the Peep Show

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NUe2s_0bbPbe2V00

Mental Health First Aid-Youth

Greenwood, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 620 Emerald Road North, Greenwood, SC 29646

This training provides an overview of mental health information and responses to help those suffering from mental health complications.

Art Exhibit | New York City: Brick by Brick, The Art of Lego Construction by Jonathan Lopes

Greenwood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Main Gallery | August 25 - October 22, 2021 Exhibit Description: New York City: Brick by Brick - The Art of Lego Construction is the ultimate exploration of the architecture and history of New...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g4arJ_0bbPbe2V00

United Way Annual Campaign Kickoff- GET ON BOARD!

Greenwood, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 908 Main Street South, Greenwood, SC 29646

GET ON BOARD! Get your ticket today and join us on August 24, 2021, at The Railroad Historical Center for a special Campaign Kickoff Event!

With Greenwood Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

