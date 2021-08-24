Greenwood events coming soon

(GREENWOOD, SC) Greenwood has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Greenwood:

Art Class | Wheel-Throwing Greenwood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Description: This class is designed for adults at a beginner/intermediate level. Participants will complete at least 3 major projects. The instructor will teach wheel-throwing techniques that...

Wag & Jam at the Uptown Market Greenwood, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 220 Maxwell Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646

Fun-filled evening with live music from SUSTO & special guest Darby Wilcox & the Peep Show

Mental Health First Aid-Youth Greenwood, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 620 Emerald Road North, Greenwood, SC 29646

This training provides an overview of mental health information and responses to help those suffering from mental health complications.

Art Exhibit | New York City: Brick by Brick, The Art of Lego Construction by Jonathan Lopes Greenwood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Main Gallery | August 25 - October 22, 2021 Exhibit Description: New York City: Brick by Brick - The Art of Lego Construction is the ultimate exploration of the architecture and history of New...

United Way Annual Campaign Kickoff- GET ON BOARD! Greenwood, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 908 Main Street South, Greenwood, SC 29646

GET ON BOARD! Get your ticket today and join us on August 24, 2021, at The Railroad Historical Center for a special Campaign Kickoff Event!