Titusville, FL

Titusville events coming soon

Titusville Today
 7 days ago

(TITUSVILLE, FL) Titusville is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Titusville area:

Backstreet Bag

Titusville, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 3550 S Washington Ave Suite 7, Titusville, FL

3- day class for a Beginner to Intermediate - This is a fun and versatile medium-sized bag with a recessed zipper. You will have an option to have front and back handles and/or a crossbody strap...

Mathews-Fallman Chapter Plant and Craft Extravaganza

Titusville, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 2073 Garden St, Titusville, FL

With most of our venues still being cautious due to Covid 19, we have decided to cancel all of our shows for 2021. This event is going to be in place of one of the shows done at Good Shepherd...

Let's Ride!!!

Titusville, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 419 S Hopkins Ave, Titusville, FL

Meeting at the Titusville Welcome Center. We will ride through Chain of Lakes. Sightseeing, climbing 50’ tall wildlife viewing tower. Bring your bikes, bikes to share and let us know if you want...

Be Your Own Body's Mechanic! Covid19 Series

Titusville, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 315 S Washington Ave, Titusville, FL

Be Your Own Body's Mechanic! Covid19 Series at The Wellspring in Titusville, 11 Main Street unit 3, Titusville, FL 32796, Titusville, United States on Wed Aug 25 2021 at 05:00 pm

Enchanted Forest Garden Party

Titusville, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Registration required the day BEFORE event, please call 321-264-5185. REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Come see the revamp of our native garden! An educational presentation will begin at 9am, followed by a...

With Titusville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

