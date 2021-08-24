Stillwater events coming up

(STILLWATER, OK) Live events are lining up on the Stillwater calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Stillwater:

Barnyard Olympics Stillwater, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 4518 Expo Cir E, Stillwater, OK

join the Agribusiness Committee members in bringing back the Barnyard Olympics for another year of fun! Kids are invited to get a team of four and compete in various events like, wheelbarrow...

Stillwater Support Group Stillwater, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 524 S Duncan St, Stillwater, OK

Join us every Tuesday at 6:30pm at First Presbyterian Church, 524 S. Duncan St. for a welcoming support group. Call Karen at 405- 624-1518 or Allison 405-714-3166 with questions.

Oklahoma A-XP Bridging Skills Cohort 2 Stillwater, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Stillwater, OK

Oklahoma A-XP Bridging Skills Cohort 2 Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 7:00 PMCentral Daylight Time Oklahoma State University Stillwater Stillwater, OK United States By successfully completing this...

Paint and Pizza night Stillwater, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1207 S Main St, Stillwater, OK

Join us every Friday! You are invited to attend Friday night paint and pizza party. Pick your painting from the choices offered on cover of this event page. We will provide pre drawn canvas and...

Mission & Ministry Fair — First United Methodist Church Stillwater Stillwater, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 400 W 7th Ave, Stillwater, OK

On this day, all three worship services will take place in the Family Life Center where the hallways will be lined with booths representing the many and varied mission and ministry opportunities...