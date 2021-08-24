Findlay events calendar

(FINDLAY, OH) Findlay is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Findlay area:

Barre By The Bar Findlay, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 121 East Crawford Street, Findlay, OH 45840

A 45 min Barre class at Ryse Fitness Studio followed by a Premo Margarita at @eatvivir

First Day of School – School Age Students Findlay, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1700 E Sandusky St, Findlay, OH

The Hancock County Board of Developmental Disabilities, locally known as Blanchard Valley Center, is the first point of contact for providing cradle-to-grave supports to people with developmental...

Food Truck - D.M.T. Pasta Findlay, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 326 South Main Street, Findlay, OH 45840

All things pasta! Yum! D.M.T. Pasta will be parked in our beer garden & backdoor entrance off of E Crawford/Parking Lot F.

An Evening with Hal Mann Findlay, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 7868 County Road 140, Findlay, OH 45840

Using natives in your vegetable garden to increase yields and the health of your harvest.

Retro Night at Fin’s Findlay, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1801 Broad Ave, Findlay, OH

Morgen Stiegler vocals Scott Parnell on guitar Dylan Bretz Jr bass