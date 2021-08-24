Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Findlay, OH

Findlay events calendar

Posted by 
Findlay Times
Findlay Times
 7 days ago

(FINDLAY, OH) Findlay is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Findlay area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2orfrT_0bbPbbOK00

Barre By The Bar

Findlay, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 121 East Crawford Street, Findlay, OH 45840

A 45 min Barre class at Ryse Fitness Studio followed by a Premo Margarita at @eatvivir

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14euke_0bbPbbOK00

First Day of School – School Age Students

Findlay, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1700 E Sandusky St, Findlay, OH

The Hancock County Board of Developmental Disabilities, locally known as Blanchard Valley Center, is the first point of contact for providing cradle-to-grave supports to people with developmental...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y8jkc_0bbPbbOK00

Food Truck - D.M.T. Pasta

Findlay, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 326 South Main Street, Findlay, OH 45840

All things pasta! Yum! D.M.T. Pasta will be parked in our beer garden & backdoor entrance off of E Crawford/Parking Lot F.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UqLdD_0bbPbbOK00

An Evening with Hal Mann

Findlay, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 7868 County Road 140, Findlay, OH 45840

Using natives in your vegetable garden to increase yields and the health of your harvest.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=450Ns7_0bbPbbOK00

Retro Night at Fin’s

Findlay, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1801 Broad Ave, Findlay, OH

Morgen Stiegler vocals Scott Parnell on guitar Dylan Bretz Jr bass

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Findlay Times

Findlay Times

Findlay, OH
100
Followers
198
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Findlay Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Findlay, OH
Government
City
Findlay, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Garden#Fitness#County Road#Blanchard Valley Center#D M T Pasta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
Related
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln events coming soon

1. Nebraska Innovation Studio Grand Reopening; 2. Lincoln Princess Party; 3. 5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-LNE; 4. 2021 Good Life Halfsy | Massage Therapists; 5. Lighthouse's 30th-ish Anniversary Gala;
Clinton County, IAPosted by
Clinton Herald

Today's events

— Clinton County Conservation Foundation hosts its 13th Annual Rock Creek Catfish Classic from 7 a.m. to noon at Rock Creek Park near Camanche,. The tournament raises money for the nature centers. Cost is $50 per boat and $10 for the biggest-fish jackpot. Read the rules and sign up to fish at www.mycountyparks.com.
Skiatook, OKTulsa World

Community Calendar August 18-24

The Skiatook Chamber of Commerce hosts live music, food and vendors from 6-9 p.m. at Central Park. The VFW will host their Country Breakfast from 7-10 a.m., or until they run out of food. The cost is $6 and is open to everyone. The VFW Post is located at 13319 N. Cincinnati (Hwy 11).
Basketballwamwamfm.com

Several local events happening this weekend

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to travel far. Several events are happening throughout the immediate area. Day three of the Odon Old Settlers Days is happening in Odon. The Cruise In & Car Show gets started at 2:00 pm and the Baby Contest will take place tonight.
Beloit, WIBeloit Daily News

Oktoberfest returns Sept. 17

BELOIT—Get ready for beer, lederhosen and some ax throwing. The Seventh Annual Oktoberfest will be back running after it’s 2020 one-year hiatus. The event is set for 5:30—11 p.m. on Sept. 17 on State Street in downtown Beloit, according to Downtown Beloit Association (DBA) Executive Director Shauna El-Amin. The first...
East Burke, VTCaledonian Record-News

Burke Fall Festival Returns

BURKE — After a hiatus last year due to COVID, the Burke Fall Festival is back and happening Saturday, Sept. 25 in East Burke Village. “It’s a full day of fun that brings friends, neighbors and visitors together to celebrate the season and enjoy a wonderful community festival,” said Burke Area Chamber of Commerce Administrator, Laura Malieswski.
Powell, TNWBIR

Community gathers in Powell for fun-filled day at Powell Station Celebration

POWELL, Tenn. — Usually, community events feature small competitions with small attractions so families can stop by and have some fun together. The 2021 Powell Station Celebration was not like many other community events. Organizers said it was the largest event ever organized by the Powell Business & Professional Association....
Annapolis, MDwhatsupmag.com

BayWoods of Annapolis

The top three criteria for choosing a Continuing Care Retirement Community:. First and foremost, location is everything. Choose a community close to family, hospitals and medical facilities, colleges, historic areas, shopping, entertainment and recreation, sports and cultural activities. And waterfront if you can find it. Secondly, the size of the...
Indianapolis, INindyschild.com

September Festivals around Indianapolis

September brings with it cooler temperatures, changing leaves, pumpkin-spiced everything…and a whole lot of festivals! From cultural celebrations and fall festivals to art fairs, the month is packed with family-friendly events that are perfect for getting out and enjoying the glorious autumn weather. September Festivals around Indianapolis:. Indy Strawberry Festival.
Kingman, AZMohave Daily News

Kingman buying building to house museum

KINGMAN — It was used as a grocery store by the Forsythe family decades ago and by Safeway after that. More recently, the 18,000-square-foot building provided office space for dozens of state employees who've relocated to Airway Avenue. And now, the building at 519 Beale St. in downtown Kingman will...
Festivalvisitsaintpaul.com

Fall Festivities: Autumn Events in the Capital City

Cooler temps and fall colors create the perfect setting for these September and October festivals and things to do in St. Paul. Kick-off Oktoberfest at the Germanic American Institute’s Saint Paul Oktoberfest. Hosted on the beautiful grounds of the GAI on Summit Avenue, the event will include German music, food, vendors, and lots of beer, of course. The event itself is free, but $5 beer wristbands are required for alcohol purchases.
Oklahoma Statevisitmuskogee.com

Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning

Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning is an annual event that takes place on the third weekend of August at Hatbox Field in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Over 30 balloons rise over Muskogee County, creating a beautiful panorama of the dotted sky. The three-day festival runs from 6 pm to 9 pm on Friday and Sunday, on Saturday it runs in the morning from 7 am to 9 am.
Maryville, MOnodawaybroadcasting.com

Community Pep Rally Thursday in Maryville

The Maryville Spoofhound Booster Athletic Club is hosting a Community Pep Rally Thursday (8/26) at 6:30 on the Downtown Square. All of the fall Spoofhound teams will be on hand. There will also be entertainment with games and performances by the Spoofhound Cheerleaders and Dazzlers. Refreshments will be served by Hy-Vee and Kool Kats will also be in attendance. You’re encouraged to bring your own lawn chairs, as seating will not be provided.
Lifestylewfxrtv.com

Car-B-Que to benefit Virginia Museum of Transportation

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR)– The Virginia Museum of Transportation is hosting its second of four “Car-B-Ques” on Friday. The event has an open car show, raffles, and live music for just $5. Children under 12 get in for free. The band Low Low Chariot will perform. One hundred percent of the...
Lodi, NJfelician.edu

Felician Family Fall Festival

Join us for Games, Food, Drinks, Rides, Live Music, Bingo, Meditation, and Felician Swag. School Simulation Lab Soccer and Volleyball Games …and More to Come!. Contact Diane Sedlmeir at sedlmeird@felician.edu or (201) 355-1427.
Lansing, MIWLNS

McLaren Loves Lansing Event

Join McLaren Friday, August 27th from 7:00 PM-1:00 AM at Lansing Brewing Company to support the Campaign for Care! The event will feature fun for all, including food trucks, drinks, live music, and outdoor games and prizes. Celebrate summer in Lansing with McLaren! Register here.
Festivalpullmanradio.com

National Lentil Festival Events This Week In Pullman

The National Lentil Festival in Pullman is hosting several events this week. The traditional Lentil Fest will not be held again this year because of the pandemic. Events include Music on Main tonight through Thursday night in the Pine Street Plaza downtown. There is a concert in Reaney Park on Wednesday night. A virtual Taste T Lentil 5K Fun Run starts Friday along with sports tournaments on Saturday. The Pullman Depot Heritage Center’s Depot Days honoring the late Pullman icon ken Vogel runs Friday and Saturday.
Iowa StateMix 94.7 KMCH

Petersburg Celebrating 150 Years with Labor Day Weekend Concert

Petersburg will be celebrating its 150th anniversary with a Labor Day weekend concert. The Petersburg Commercial Club will be hosting a Back Field Country Bash on Sunday, September 5th. The event will kick off with a parade at 3:30 pm, with 300th Avenue temporarily closed from 3:30 to 4:30 pm...
Alexandria, MNvoiceofalexandria.com

Wake Up Alexandria!

Crooked Willow Weddings and Events at 11181 County Road 82 SE will host the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Wake Up Alexandria event on Friday, August 20 from 7:30 to 8:30 am. The event is open to everyone. A $1 admission is requested, with all proceeds donated to the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy