Statesboro events coming up

(STATESBORO, GA) Live events are lining up on the Statesboro calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Statesboro area:

All Paws for a Cause 5K Fun Run! Statesboro, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: Bunny Akins Blvd, Statesboro, GA 30458

Annual 5K race with The Future Veterinarian’s Society to raise money for the Humane Society of Statesboro and Bulloch county!

Bariatric Weight Loss Surgery Seminar Statesboro, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 1499 Fair Road, Statesboro, GA 30458

Meet bariatric surgeon Dr. John Allen and learn more about weight loss surgery options!

FPCA Varsity Softball @ Bulloch Academy Statesboro, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:45 PM

Address: 873 Westside Rd, Statesboro, GA

The Bulloch Academy (Statesboro, GA) varsity softball team has a home conference game vs. First Preparatory Christian Academy (Hinesville, GA) on Tuesday, August 24 @ 4p.

Basic Belay Clinic Statesboro, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1332 Southern Dr, Statesboro, GA

This clinic is aimed to succinctly teach top rope belaying skills. These skills only certify you to belay at the RAC climbing wall, but will transfer also to outdoor climbing and other gyms. The...

OSA | Savannah Browse Statesboro, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1332 Southern Dr, Statesboro, GA

Explore local businesses, restaurants, campus departments and more at the Savannah Browse! Learn more about resources, goods and services within the Savannah community!