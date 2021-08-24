Manhattan events coming soon

(MANHATTAN, KS) Manhattan is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Manhattan:

Kids in the Kitchen at Manhattan Hy-Vee: Happy Halloween! Manhattan, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:45 PM

Address: 601 N 3rd Place, Manhattan, KS 66502

Join us for this month’s Kids in the Kitchen class where we will be cooking up some tasty Halloween treats!

Medical equipment Manhattan, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 825 Levee Dr, Manhattan, KS

Medical equipment - Lot #FI9143, Vehicles and Equipment Auction, 8/25/2021, Purple Wave Auction

K-State Choirs' University Sing Manhattan, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:20 AM

Address: 1401 Vattier Street, Manhattan, KS

All K-State students, faculty, and staff are invited to join us for a choral sing! Music will be provided and read on site. No preparation necessary and no commitment expected. If you have sung in...

Map Your Path at Hale Library Manhattan, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 137 Hale Library, Manhattan, KS

Explore Hale Library by visiting our interactive stations. The first 150 students will receive a free T-shirt!

Annual Friends and Family Golf Tournament – 2021 Manhattan, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1531 N. 10th St., Manhattan, KS 66502

The Annual Friends and Alumni Golf Tournament helps support students and faculty in the Department of Grain Science and Industry at K-State.