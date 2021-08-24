Brunswick events coming soon

(BRUNSWICK, GA) Brunswick is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Brunswick area:

French Film Night Brunswick, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 208 Gloucester St, Brunswick, GA

French Film Night at Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St, Brunswick, GA 31520, Brunswick, United States on Thu Aug 26 2021 at 05:00 pm to 07:00 pm

SUNDAY WORSHIP SERVICE Brunswick, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

SUNDAY WORSHIP SERVICE Hosted By Spirit & Truth Deliverance Ministry Inc.. Event starts at Sun Aug 29 2021 at 11:30 am and happening at Brunswick., WORSHIP SERVICE

An Overview of Historic Brunswick: Our City by the Sea Brunswick, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 208 Gloucester Street, Brunswick, GA 31520

An Overview of Historic Brunswick: Our City by the Sea Presented by Buddy Sullivan

Pre Qualifying - Brunswick, GA Brunswick, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 4041 Darien Hwy, Brunswick, GA

Tee: Korn Ferry Tour span (6,802 yds - Par 70) Established in 1920, Brunswick Country Club has been a part of the Golden Isles for nearly a century.

UPHILL FITNESS CLASS MONTHLY ACCESS Brunswick, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:59 PM

Address: 144 Scranton Connector, Brunswick, GA

WITH THE MONTHLY ACCESS PASS, GAIN UNLIMITED ACCESS TO CLASSES, ONLINE WORKOUTS, AND DIET & NUTRITION TIPS TO ACHIEVE THE BEST RESULTS!