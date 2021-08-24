Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brunswick, GA

Brunswick events coming soon

Posted by 
Brunswick News Watch
Brunswick News Watch
 7 days ago

(BRUNSWICK, GA) Brunswick is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Brunswick area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ouYoe_0bbPbV2q00

French Film Night

Brunswick, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 208 Gloucester St, Brunswick, GA

French Film Night at Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St, Brunswick, GA 31520, Brunswick, United States on Thu Aug 26 2021 at 05:00 pm to 07:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44wUDE_0bbPbV2q00

SUNDAY WORSHIP SERVICE

Brunswick, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

SUNDAY WORSHIP SERVICE Hosted By Spirit & Truth Deliverance Ministry Inc.. Event starts at Sun Aug 29 2021 at 11:30 am and happening at Brunswick., WORSHIP SERVICE

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jrvfw_0bbPbV2q00

An Overview of Historic Brunswick: Our City by the Sea

Brunswick, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 208 Gloucester Street, Brunswick, GA 31520

An Overview of Historic Brunswick: Our City by the Sea Presented by Buddy Sullivan

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44CFnP_0bbPbV2q00

Pre Qualifying - Brunswick, GA

Brunswick, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 4041 Darien Hwy, Brunswick, GA

Tee: Korn Ferry Tour span (6,802 yds - Par 70) Established in 1920, Brunswick Country Club has been a part of the Golden Isles for nearly a century.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A3VOa_0bbPbV2q00

UPHILL FITNESS CLASS MONTHLY ACCESS

Brunswick, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:59 PM

Address: 144 Scranton Connector, Brunswick, GA

WITH THE MONTHLY ACCESS PASS, GAIN UNLIMITED ACCESS TO CLASSES, ONLINE WORKOUTS, AND DIET & NUTRITION TIPS TO ACHIEVE THE BEST RESULTS!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Brunswick News Watch

Brunswick News Watch

Brunswick, GA
135
Followers
188
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Brunswick News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brunswick, GA
Brunswick, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Ga French Film Night#Ga 31520#Korn Ferry Tour#Brunswick Country Club#Diet Nutrition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy