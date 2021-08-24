Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wausau, WI

What’s up Wausau: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Wausau Today
Wausau Today
 7 days ago

(WAUSAU, WI) Live events are coming to Wausau.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wausau area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eDofO_0bbPbSOf00

Chronic Pain Seminar

Wausau, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 151401 County Rd Nn, Wausau, WI

Join us for a FREE informational seminar at Hilton Garden Inn Wausau. Meet our doctors, learn about our therapies, and get your chronic pain questions answered. Tuesday, August 24th from 2 - 3 pm...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Po6iX_0bbPbSOf00

Adaptive Open House

Wausau, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:15 PM

Come and check out the new facility:) See all the wonderful arts and crafts our members have made. Shop our book sale, and enjoy a treat from the bake sale.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s55S7_0bbPbSOf00

Baby Care Basics - virtual WebEx

Wausau, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

The link and sign-in information needed to access the virtual class will be provided in the confirmation email you receive after completing your registration.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U9Zv9_0bbPbSOf00

10th Annual Spotlight Event

Wausau, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1000 West Campus Drive, Wausau, WI 54401

Join us for our 10th Annual Spotlight Event for the AOD Partnership!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11hoZa_0bbPbSOf00

Falling Flat - Wilted - Radio For Pets - at the Mish

Wausau, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 325 S 4th St, Wausau, WI

Rock up to Wausau to hear three great punk bands. Falling Flat - Watertown, WI. The most energy you'll see on stage, Falling Flat are pop punk powerhouses that never fail to bring a good time...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Wausau Today

Wausau Today

Wausau, WI
22
Followers
203
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wausau Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wausau, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Wausau, WI
City
Watertown, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Hilton Garden Inn#A Good Time#Arts And Crafts#Live Events
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy