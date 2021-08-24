What’s up Wausau: Local events calendar

(WAUSAU, WI) Live events are coming to Wausau.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wausau area:

Chronic Pain Seminar Wausau, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 151401 County Rd Nn, Wausau, WI

Join us for a FREE informational seminar at Hilton Garden Inn Wausau. Meet our doctors, learn about our therapies, and get your chronic pain questions answered. Tuesday, August 24th from 2 - 3 pm...

Adaptive Open House Wausau, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:15 PM

Come and check out the new facility:) See all the wonderful arts and crafts our members have made. Shop our book sale, and enjoy a treat from the bake sale.

Baby Care Basics - virtual WebEx Wausau, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

The link and sign-in information needed to access the virtual class will be provided in the confirmation email you receive after completing your registration.

10th Annual Spotlight Event Wausau, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1000 West Campus Drive, Wausau, WI 54401

Join us for our 10th Annual Spotlight Event for the AOD Partnership!

Falling Flat - Wilted - Radio For Pets - at the Mish Wausau, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 325 S 4th St, Wausau, WI

Rock up to Wausau to hear three great punk bands. Falling Flat - Watertown, WI. The most energy you'll see on stage, Falling Flat are pop punk powerhouses that never fail to bring a good time...