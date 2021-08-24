Events on the Statesville calendar
(STATESVILLE, NC) Statesville has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Statesville:
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM
Address: 402 South Center Street, Statesville, NC 28677
A light hearted comedy featuring four local talents in a play by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 879 Garden Valley Rd, Statesville, NC
The Freedom Way Quartet will be performing at 6:00. Afterwards, we will have a time to fellowship and enjoy some homemade ice cream! We hope you can come out to join us!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 300 South Center Street, Statesville, NC 28677
Mother's it's your time!!! Come out and enjoy a night of dinner, dancing and fun for all ages.
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 196 Old Stagecoach Ln, Statesville, NC
We are excited to to welcome Dr. Anthony Blikslager, DVM, PhD, Professor of Equine Surgery & Gastroenterology at NC State University to Equuvation at Rocky Creek for a personalized talk about...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 3442 E Broad St, Statesville, NC
Rob McCrady at The Cedar Stump Pub-Statesville, 3442 East Broad Street, Statesville, NC 28625, Statesville, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 09:00 pm
