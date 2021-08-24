Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Statesville, NC

Events on the Statesville calendar

Posted by 
Statesville Updates
Statesville Updates
 7 days ago

(STATESVILLE, NC) Statesville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Statesville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PJihq_0bbPbPkU00

Savannah Sipping Society by Jones, Hope and Wooten

Statesville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 402 South Center Street, Statesville, NC 28677

A light hearted comedy featuring four local talents in a play by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EzCA6_0bbPbPkU00

Sunday Night Singing and Ice Cream Social

Statesville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 879 Garden Valley Rd, Statesville, NC

The Freedom Way Quartet will be performing at 6:00. Afterwards, we will have a time to fellowship and enjoy some homemade ice cream! We hope you can come out to join us!

Learn More

Mother & Son Dance

Statesville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 300 South Center Street, Statesville, NC 28677

Mother's it's your time!!! Come out and enjoy a night of dinner, dancing and fun for all ages.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XrhL6_0bbPbPkU00

Colic Talk w/Dr. Anthony Blikslager, DVM, PhD of NC State

Statesville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 196 Old Stagecoach Ln, Statesville, NC

We are excited to to welcome Dr. Anthony Blikslager, DVM, PhD, Professor of Equine Surgery & Gastroenterology at NC State University to Equuvation at Rocky Creek for a personalized talk about...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uHs38_0bbPbPkU00

Rob McCrady

Statesville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 3442 E Broad St, Statesville, NC

Rob McCrady at The Cedar Stump Pub-Statesville, 3442 East Broad Street, Statesville, NC 28625, Statesville, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 09:00 pm

Learn More

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Statesville Updates

Statesville Updates

Statesville, NC
154
Followers
192
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Statesville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Statesville, NC
Statesville, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Nc State University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy