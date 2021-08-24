Events on the Statesville calendar

(STATESVILLE, NC) Statesville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Statesville:

Savannah Sipping Society by Jones, Hope and Wooten Statesville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 402 South Center Street, Statesville, NC 28677

A light hearted comedy featuring four local talents in a play by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten.

Sunday Night Singing and Ice Cream Social Statesville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 879 Garden Valley Rd, Statesville, NC

The Freedom Way Quartet will be performing at 6:00. Afterwards, we will have a time to fellowship and enjoy some homemade ice cream! We hope you can come out to join us!

Mother & Son Dance Statesville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 300 South Center Street, Statesville, NC 28677

Mother's it's your time!!! Come out and enjoy a night of dinner, dancing and fun for all ages.

Colic Talk w/Dr. Anthony Blikslager, DVM, PhD of NC State Statesville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 196 Old Stagecoach Ln, Statesville, NC

We are excited to to welcome Dr. Anthony Blikslager, DVM, PhD, Professor of Equine Surgery & Gastroenterology at NC State University to Equuvation at Rocky Creek for a personalized talk about...

Rob McCrady Statesville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 3442 E Broad St, Statesville, NC

Rob McCrady at The Cedar Stump Pub-Statesville, 3442 East Broad Street, Statesville, NC 28625, Statesville, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 09:00 pm