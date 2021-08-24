Cancel
Brad Miller

Cover picture for the articleBrad’s strategic vision and focus on customer service has helped multiple commercial insurance clients uncover errors unknowingly costing them thousands of dollars. His expertise also inspired him to create reports that give clients a better grasp of the root cause of their claims. Now, as Director of Claim Analytics, Brad will help both commercial and employee benefits clients gain a holistic view of claims and areas of risk, furthering their strategic risk management.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Will
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Employee Benefits#Insurance#Root Cause#Claim Analytics
