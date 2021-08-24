Brad Miller

EDUCATION: BS, Civil and Structural Engineering, Southern Polytechnic State University. Rob Phillips, PE, SE has been promoted to Principal at Bennett & Pless—one of the Top 10 Structural Firms to Work for in the US by Zweig Group. Rob manages the firm’s Charlotte operations, leads the business development efforts for that market, and chairs the firm’s BIM Committee. With nearly 20 years of experience, Rob is a recognized blast expert and has worked on a wide variety of project types, including adaptive reuse, mixed-use, office, industrial, military, and sports.