Lake City, FL

Lake City calendar: Coming events

Lake City Journal
 7 days ago

(LAKE CITY, FL) Live events are lining up on the Lake City calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lake City area:

Lake City, FL ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course

Lake City, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: Lake City, FL ServSafe® Certification, Lake City, FL 32055

This is an In-Person Hybrid ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course. Registration closes 7 days prior to the course or exam date.

Summer Adult Tennis Social — LCCCTA

Lake City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 554 NW Desoto St, Lake City, FL

Join us for Summer Adult Tennis Clinics, Socials and Round Robin play evenings! $5 per person Three events for all tennis levels / everyone welcome! Sunday, June 27th Sunday, July 25th Sunday...

Laughs on the Go at Halpatter Brewing Co. - A Live Stand Up Comedy Event

Lake City, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 264 Northeast Hernando Avenue, Lake City, FL 32055

Join us for an evening of touring stand-up comedy and local brews at Halpatter Brewing Company

CCYA - Pool Party

Lake City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

CC Young Adults, are you ready for another event?!?! We are excited to have a pool party for everybody 18 to 20 something on Saturday, August 28th, from 6 PM to 9 PM! There will be a nacho bar...

Woodland Animal (Pick Your Favorite)

Lake City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1009 SW Main Blvd #135, Lake City, FL

Pick a painting, invite your friends, and enjoy step-by-step instruction with our experienced and enthusiastic local artists. You'll leave with a one-of-a-kind creation and be ready to come back...

Lake City Journal

Lake City, FL
With Lake City Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

