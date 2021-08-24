Dubuque events coming up

(DUBUQUE, IA) Dubuque is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dubuque:

Nelly Dubuque, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 1855 Greyhound Park Rd, Dubuque, IA

Rock out(doors) at the Back Waters Stage this Summer! Nelly with Too Hype Cew Top Hits: "Hot in Herre," "Dilemma" and "Country Grammer" Nelly entered the spotlight with the release of Country...

Tesla, Wayland en Madison en Q Casino Back Waters Stage Dubuque, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 1855 Greyhound Park Rd, Dubuque, IA

REGISTER TO WIN A PAIR OF TICKETS TO SEE TESLA WITH SPECIAL GUEST WAYLAND Sign up for a chance to…

Men's Senior Championship Dubuque, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1800 Randall Pl, Dubuque, IA

Men's Senior Championship at Dubuque Golf & Country Club, 1800 Randall Pl, Dubuque, United States on Wed Aug 25 2021 at 01:00 pm

Marys & Mimosas - A Sunday Funday Brunchfest Dubuque, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 101 East 15th Street, Dubuque, IA 52001

Join us at Marys & Mimosas! Enjoy bottomless mimosas, bloody marys, brunch samples, music, games and more.