Dubuque, IA

Dubuque events coming up

Posted by 
Dubuque Journal
Dubuque Journal
 7 days ago

(DUBUQUE, IA) Dubuque is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dubuque:

Nelly

Dubuque, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 1855 Greyhound Park Rd, Dubuque, IA

Rock out(doors) at the Back Waters Stage this Summer! Nelly with Too Hype Cew Top Hits: "Hot in Herre," "Dilemma" and "Country Grammer" Nelly entered the spotlight with the release of Country...

Tesla, Wayland en Madison en Q Casino Back Waters Stage

Dubuque, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 1855 Greyhound Park Rd, Dubuque, IA

REGISTER TO WIN A PAIR OF TICKETS TO SEE TESLA WITH SPECIAL GUEST WAYLAND Sign up for a chance to…

Men's Senior Championship

Dubuque, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1800 Randall Pl, Dubuque, IA

Men's Senior Championship at Dubuque Golf & Country Club, 1800 Randall Pl, Dubuque, United States on Wed Aug 25 2021 at 01:00 pm

Marys & Mimosas - A Sunday Funday Brunchfest

Dubuque, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 101 East 15th Street, Dubuque, IA 52001

Join us at Marys & Mimosas! Enjoy bottomless mimosas, bloody marys, brunch samples, music, games and more.

Dubuque Journal

Dubuque Journal

Dubuque, IA
With Dubuque Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

