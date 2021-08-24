What’s up Farmington: Local events calendar

(FARMINGTON, NM) Live events are lining up on the Farmington calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Farmington:

FCFRW September 2nd Meeting Farmington, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 200 West Arrington Street, Farmington, NM 87401

Program: Update on Upcoming Elections & New Election Laws by Tanya Shelby, San Juan County Clerk

San Juan College Job Fair Farmington, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 4601 College Blvd, Farmington, NM

Discover the amazing part-time, temporary, student employee, or full-time positions at San Juan College! Tuesday, August 31, 2021 10 am-2 pm in the Sun's Room near Mary's Kitchen Check out all...

VOLUNTEER - Pat Barrett / Farmington, NM Farmington, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 5101 North Dustin Avenue, Farmington, NM 87401

Come help Food for the Hungry in their efforts to end human poverty! Volunteers get to see the show for free!

Painting 8/24 at Inspired Moments Event Center at 6:00 Farmington, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 310 W Main St, Farmington, NM

text 505-360-3430 to join this iconic painting class of the NCIS elephant painting. $30 and everything is included. You may also like the following events from Painting with Class

Jazz & Live Sax with Mark Smith Farmington, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 109 E Pinon St, Farmington, NM

This week's musical guests, saxophonist & musician Mark Smith. Mark stops by early on a Sunday morning to play a couple tunes. Mark & David are 1973 grads of Farmington High School played together...