Lake Havasu City, AZ

What’s up Lake Havasu City: Local events calendar

Lake Havasu City Post
 7 days ago

(LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ) Live events are coming to Lake Havasu City.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lake Havasu City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wJml1_0bbPb84c00

Lake Havasu City Taco Tuesday Tour

Lake Havasu City, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

The Lake Havasu City Taco Tuesday Tour™ is a social dining experience. Everybody loves tacos and everybody loves Taco Tuesday specials in Lake Havasu City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3grJia_0bbPb84c00

Taco Tuesday Specials !!

Lake Havasu City, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2048 McCulloch Blvd N, Lake Havasu City, AZ

Taco Tuesday Specials!! $1.50 Tacos starting at 11:00am plus Happy Hour 2-6pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WwRUC_0bbPb84c00

Hatha Yoga

Lake Havasu City, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Address: 1000 McCulloch Blvd N, Lake Havasu City, AZ

Join us for an engaging beach yoga session by Ben Hicks. Yoga mats will be available for resort guests, but we encourage you to bring your own if available. Event attendance is free of charge for...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v3g3T_0bbPb84c00

Ship Happens The Ultimate Yacht Rock Experience

Lake Havasu City, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 PM

Address: 1519 Queens Bay, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403

SHIP HAPPENS:The Ultimate Yacht Rock Experience! Doors at 9:30PM $10 Presale / $15 Door 21+

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wyqyl_0bbPb84c00

London Bridge Days

Lake Havasu City, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 699 London Bridge Road, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403

"London Bridge Days" - The Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the London Bridge being in Lake Havasu City

With Lake Havasu City Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

