Plymouth calendar: Events coming up

(PLYMOUTH, MA) Live events are coming to Plymouth.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Plymouth:

Non-Essential Comedy Show IRL!!

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 56 Main Street, Plymouth, MA 02360

We all need a good laugh these days and now we can laugh at each other in public.

Lunch & Learn 400 Years Ago: A Look Back at Fall 1621

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 137 Warren Ave, Plymouth, MA 02360

Feed your brain! Pack your lunch and join us for our hour-long Lunch & Learn lecture series!

The Glynnt Festival

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Cordage Park, Plymouth, MA 02360

Join us for a festival celebrating the life of Joshua Glynn. A man whose foundation was built on love and music.

St. Kateri Parish Catholic Mass

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 126 South Meadow Road, Plymouth, MA 02360

Welcome Back! We look forward to seeing you at Saint Kateri Church for Mass!