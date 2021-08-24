Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leesburg, FL

Live events on the horizon in Leesburg

Posted by 
Leesburg Post
Leesburg Post
 7 days ago

(LEESBURG, FL) Leesburg has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Leesburg:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jWszn_0bbPb5QR00

Anastassia Ballroom & Dance

Leesburg, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 32624 Blossom Ln, Leesburg, FL

Celebrate our 7 year anniversary on Saturday, August 28th at our dance studio. The event features social ballroom dancing, appetizers, cake, refreshments, dance games, dance prizes, live DJ...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eoA1e_0bbPb5QR00

Leesburg CCW 2PM Class

Leesburg, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 9630 US Hwy 441, Leesburg, FL

Florida Concealed Carry Class. Course cost is $45. This is the only class that you will need to get your Florida Concealed Carry License and meets the state statute guidelines. Equipment needed...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AWjGn_0bbPb5QR00

Barefoot in the Park

Leesburg, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 311 N 13th St, Leesburg, FL

Paul and Corie Bratter are newlyweds in every sense of the word. He’s a straight-as-an-arrow lawyer and she’s a free spirit always looking for the latest kick. Their new apartment is her most...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tIqe8_0bbPb5QR00

Play DJ Bingo

Leesburg, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 311 W Magnolia St, Leesburg, FL

Come play DJ Bingo with us every Tuesday night at 6pm at The Warehouse Social Club in Leesburg. Free to play, family friendly!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UE711_0bbPb5QR00

August Sunrise Breakfast

Leesburg, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Address: 1 Dozier Cir, Leesburg, FL

Please join the Leesburg Area Chamber of Commerce and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital for August's Sunrise Breakfast. You'll hear from an exciting unit of their organization, the Air Care Team...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Leesburg Post

Leesburg Post

Leesburg, FL
99
Followers
203
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Leesburg Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leesburg, FL
Leesburg, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Ballroom Dancing#Dj#Dance Studio#Fl Celebrate#Fl Come#The Warehouse Social Club#Sunrise Breakfast#The Air Care Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy