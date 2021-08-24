Live events on the horizon in Leesburg

(LEESBURG, FL) Leesburg has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Leesburg:

Anastassia Ballroom & Dance Leesburg, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 32624 Blossom Ln, Leesburg, FL

Celebrate our 7 year anniversary on Saturday, August 28th at our dance studio. The event features social ballroom dancing, appetizers, cake, refreshments, dance games, dance prizes, live DJ...

Leesburg CCW 2PM Class Leesburg, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 9630 US Hwy 441, Leesburg, FL

Florida Concealed Carry Class. Course cost is $45. This is the only class that you will need to get your Florida Concealed Carry License and meets the state statute guidelines. Equipment needed...

Barefoot in the Park Leesburg, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 311 N 13th St, Leesburg, FL

Paul and Corie Bratter are newlyweds in every sense of the word. He’s a straight-as-an-arrow lawyer and she’s a free spirit always looking for the latest kick. Their new apartment is her most...

Play DJ Bingo Leesburg, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 311 W Magnolia St, Leesburg, FL

Come play DJ Bingo with us every Tuesday night at 6pm at The Warehouse Social Club in Leesburg. Free to play, family friendly!

August Sunrise Breakfast Leesburg, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Address: 1 Dozier Cir, Leesburg, FL

Please join the Leesburg Area Chamber of Commerce and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital for August's Sunrise Breakfast. You'll hear from an exciting unit of their organization, the Air Care Team...