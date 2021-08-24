Coming soon: San Tan Valley events

(SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ) Live events are coming to San Tan Valley.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the San Tan Valley area:

Benefit Concert for Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 08:00 PM

Address: 2505 East Germann Road, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140

Country Rock Benefit Concert For Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center

August Lunch Break

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 22005 S Ellsworth Rd, Queen Creek, AZ

The Lunch Break Thursday, August 26th 11:30AM Old Ellsworth Brewing Company Running your business is hard so take a lunch break with people who get it! Great conversations and networking in a...

Queen Creek Hometown Heroes Awards Luncheon

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

The Queen Creek Independent will be honoring Hometown Heroes Awards recipients at this luncheon. This is an awards celebration of individuals for their local achievements and distinguished...

Soccer Session 4 - Queen Creek, AZ 2021

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Address: at Founder's Park, 22407 S Ellsworth Rd, Queen Creek, AZ

Description This activity is closed to further registration. Developed over 30 years, this is the number one soccer camp for parents looking to introduce their children to the fundamentals of the...

Hymns & Hops Fest

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 2769 East Combs Road, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140

Hymns & Hops Fest brings people together to raise our glasses, raise our voices, and raise support of special causes in our community.