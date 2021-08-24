Portland events coming up
(PORTLAND, ME) Live events are lining up on the Portland calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Portland:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 375 Forest Avenue, Portland, ME 04101
Wake Up Mama: A tribute to the Allman Brothers Band A benefit for Preble Street's Homeless Support Services
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: Maine State Pier, Portland, ME 04101
Feel Good Portland presents a two-hour sunset beer and oyster cruise with Banded Brewing on board the majestic Frances, a 74-ft sailboat!
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 157 High St, Portland, ME 04101
IXL Live brings a wealth of strategies and insights straight to you—all in one fun and convenient half-day session!
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM
Address: 519 Congress Street, Portland, ME 04101
Join us for an evening with Anita Kunz, in partnership with the Illustration Institute, for a reveal of her upcoming work, Original Sisters.
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 519 Congress Street, Portland, ME 04101
Join us for an evening with Dr. Elizabeth DeWolfe, in partnership with the Maine Humanities Council
Comments / 0