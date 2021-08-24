Cancel
Portland, ME

Portland events coming up

Portland Post
Portland Post
 7 days ago

(PORTLAND, ME) Live events are lining up on the Portland calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Portland:

Wake Up Mama: A Tribute to the Allman Brothers Band

Portland, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 375 Forest Avenue, Portland, ME 04101

Wake Up Mama: A tribute to the Allman Brothers Band A benefit for Preble Street's Homeless Support Services

Sunset Beer and Oyster Cruise w/ Banded Brewing

Portland, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Maine State Pier, Portland, ME 04101

Feel Good Portland presents a two-hour sunset beer and oyster cruise with Banded Brewing on board the majestic Frances, a 74-ft sailboat!

IXL Live - Portland, ME (Oct. 20)

Portland, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 157 High St, Portland, ME 04101

IXL Live brings a wealth of strategies and insights straight to you—all in one fun and convenient half-day session!

Anita Kunz- book reveal of Original Sisters

Portland, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 519 Congress Street, Portland, ME 04101

Join us for an evening with Anita Kunz, in partnership with the Illustration Institute, for a reveal of her upcoming work, Original Sisters.

The Great Turn-Out: Factory Girls and Maine’s First Labor Strike

Portland, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 519 Congress Street, Portland, ME 04101

Join us for an evening with Dr. Elizabeth DeWolfe, in partnership with the Maine Humanities Council

