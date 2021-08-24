What’s up State College: Local events calendar

(STATE COLLEGE, PA) State College is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in State College:

Emo Night at Stage West (State College) State College, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 420 East College Avenue, State College, PA 16801

Emo Night makes our debut at Stage West State College!

Education Law Conference 2021 State College, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 60 Decibel Road, State College, PA 16801

Don't miss our annual Education Law Day; we're looking forward to seeing you!

Colt Ford State College, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 420 E. College Ave, State College, PA 16801

September 22nd, 2021 ] This event is 18 and over