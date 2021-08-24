What’s up State College: Local events calendar
(STATE COLLEGE, PA) State College is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in State College:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM
Address: 420 East College Avenue, State College, PA 16801
Emo Night makes our debut at Stage West State College!
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:30 PM
Address: 60 Decibel Road, State College, PA 16801
Don't miss our annual Education Law Day; we're looking forward to seeing you!
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 420 E. College Ave, State College, PA 16801
September 22nd, 2021 ] This event is 18 and over
Comments / 0