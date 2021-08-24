Coming soon: Vineland events

Cancel
Vineland News Flash
(VINELAND, NJ) Vineland is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Vineland:

Doing Life with Your Adult Children

Vineland, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 3139 E Chestnut Ave, Vineland, NJ

Limited space, RSVP to Shelly at 856-237-4031 or ellisranch7@gmail.com Come join us as we navigate through this book together, encouraging each other in this new chapter of our lives. Where: Tim ...

Pickleball

Vineland, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 3139 E Chestnut Ave, Vineland, NJ

Pickleball Pickleball ministry is held on various nights from 7:00 - 9:00 pm. Open to men & women, high school age and up. Must register to play. Contact Dave Redman 856-405-9531...

Welcome: Business, Career Tech, Communication & Arts, Education, Humanities

Vineland, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 3322 College Dr, Vineland, NJ

You’re registered for classes, now get ready to GO! You’re invited to attend RCSJ Cumberland’s Welcome Back events taking place August 23rd and 24th. This session is for Business, Career and...

RAEL - The Music of Genesis @ The Landis

Vineland, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 830 E Landis Ave, Vineland, NJ

#TBT - Kaycee Ray's Throwback Thursdays @ The Landis welcomes RAEL- The Music of Genesis on Thursday August 26th at 8pm! RAEL is a New York and Northern New Jersey-based tribute band that...

First Fridays!

Vineland, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 20 Coney Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360

A fresh approach to Apostolic and Prophetic impartation. We will engage the Lord on how to usher the next REVIVAL into the Earth!

Vineland News Flash

With Vineland News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

