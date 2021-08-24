Cancel
Cookeville, TN

Cookeville calendar: Coming events

Cookeville Daily
 7 days ago

(COOKEVILLE, TN) Live events are coming to Cookeville.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cookeville area:

Networking Today Intl Cookeville Meetings

Cookeville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 1395 Interstate Dr, Cookeville, TN

Networking Today International is a National Wide Networking Group. We meet weekly same place same time each week. We invite you to come out and learn more about our group. You are welcome to...

Meet, Ride and Eat

Cookeville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 1424 Interstate Dr, Cookeville, TN

Come join your UCHOG Chapter Family for a ride, meet and eat on Thursday, August 26th. KSU from CRHD at 5:30 PM for a short ride to Helen's Restaurant in Gainesboro. If you cannot make the ride...

Tail Light Rebellion

Cookeville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 54 S Cedar Ave, Cookeville, TN

Tail Light Rebellion and Swamp Rats (FL) at Hix Farm Brewery at 2021-08-28

Live in Cookevile @ John’s Place Bar

Cookeville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Live in Cookevile @ John’s Place Bar at 11 Gibson Ave, Cookeville, TN 38501-2291, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 06:00 pm

Breast Cancer Support Group

Cookeville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 1 Medical Center Blvd, Cookeville, TN

Last Tuesday of each month Location: CRMC Education Room #3 Contact: CRMC Social Services, 931-783-2026

Cookeville Daily

With Cookeville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

