Live events coming up in Roswell

(ROSWELL, NM) Live events are coming to Roswell.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Roswell:

Dusty Gavels (Past Presidents) Meeting Roswell, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 500 N Main St, Roswell, NM

This meeting is for the Past Presidents of Altrusa International of Roswell, NM, Inc.

"Between the Lines" Adult Coloring Club Roswell, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 301 N Pennsylvania Ave, Roswell, NM

Meets every Tuesday. Color sheets and pencils are provided to give adults the chance to unwind and socialize. For further information, contact the library at (575) 622-7101.

Rainy - PAINT CLASS Roswell, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

- ALL SUPPLIES INCLUDED - Cash, card, or online payments accepted - $25/person - $40/for two (20% OFF!) - PLEASE RSVP/PREPAY Acrylic painting on pressed wood, everyone is welcome, as well as...