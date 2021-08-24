Alexandria calendar: Coming events

(ALEXANDRIA, LA) Alexandria has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Alexandria:

Toddler Time Alexandria, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 5416 Provine Pl, Alexandria, LA

Join us for music, movement, and fun during this special storytime for toddlers. Contact 318-442-2483 x 1904 for more information.

BIKE NIGHT AT FAT PAT'S BAR AND GRILL Alexandria, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

COME HANG WITH THE TABOO TEAM AND ENJOY SOME FUN, FOOD, DRINKS, AND DOOR PRIZES.

HOPE Prayer Conference Alexandria, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 2817 Rapides Ave, Alexandria, LA 71301

HOPE Prayer Conference. A prayer conference for prodigals and those who love them.

2021 Women Who Lead - Region 3 Alexandria, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 2022 Horseshoe Drive, Alexandria, LA 71301

Equipping women who lead in Bible study, missions, mission’s education and discipleship in the local church.

To Kill A Mockingbird- SUNDAY Alexandria, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1202 Third Street, Alexandria, LA 71301

Play On Theatre Company's production of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD with director Kody Walker and assistant director Chris McDowell