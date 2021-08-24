La Crosse events calendar

(LA CROSSE, WI) La Crosse has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around La Crosse:

Chicago Farmer La Crosse, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 100 State St, La Crosse, WI

Chicago Farmer returns to La Crosse, WI with The Fieldnotes for The Great River Folk Festival on Saturday August 28th! For more info https://www.greatriverfolkfest.org/

Books & Audiobook Apps La Crosse, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

We’ll cover the library’s vast ebook and audiobook collection and also talk about other popular apps that offer free and cheap downloads. To register, call 608.789.8640 or 608.519.2088. You may...

Dueling Duo Piano Show La Crosse, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

2021 EVENT – THURSDAY, AUGUST 26th The fantastic Dueling Duo piano group is back for its fourth year at the Lumberyard on Thursday, August 26th!... Full Story

PutterFest 2021 brought to you by Balduzzi's La Crosse, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 100 3rd Street South, La Crosse, WI 54601

PutterFest; La Crosse's 9 hole mini golf course through Downtown.

Collaborative Technology Showcase La Crosse, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 200 Harborview Plaza, La Crosse, WI 54601

This event will highlight a variety of collaborative robot technologies with live demos to help you combat the manufacturing labor shortage.