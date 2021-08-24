Live events on the horizon in Bozeman

(BOZEMAN, MT) Bozeman is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bozeman:

Business and Pleasure: Bozeman's Historic Red-Light District Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 234 East Mendenhall St., Bozeman, MT 59715

Join The Extreme History Project for a tour of Bozeman’s historic demi-monde and learn about the lives of the women who lived here.

Sonata Tramontana Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 129 E Main St, Bozeman, MT 59715

Carrie Krause, violin, and John Lenti, lute, perform 17th century sonatas.

Competition BBQ Judging Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1243 West Oak Street, Bozeman, MT 59715

Do you love good barbecue? Do you want to be part of a great local event? Then this BBQ Judging Class is just for you!

Singles Country Swing Dancing Lesson Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 622 E Tamarack St, Bozeman, MT 59715

Want to learn to dance but no partner? Join us for singles nite!! Come bring your friends we'll get everyone on the dance floor!

Hidden History: Rediscovering Bozeman Creek Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 234 East Mendenhall St., Bozeman, MT 59715

Join The Extreme History Project for a walk along Bozeman Creek, the waterway that runs through the heart of Bozeman.