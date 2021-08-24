Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bozeman, MT

Live events on the horizon in Bozeman

Posted by 
Bozeman News Alert
Bozeman News Alert
 7 days ago

(BOZEMAN, MT) Bozeman is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bozeman:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZTrZ8_0bbPaig200

Business and Pleasure: Bozeman's Historic Red-Light District

Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 234 East Mendenhall St., Bozeman, MT 59715

Join The Extreme History Project for a tour of Bozeman’s historic demi-monde and learn about the lives of the women who lived here.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2taVkt_0bbPaig200

Sonata Tramontana

Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 129 E Main St, Bozeman, MT 59715

Carrie Krause, violin, and John Lenti, lute, perform 17th century sonatas.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lSkZb_0bbPaig200

Competition BBQ Judging

Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1243 West Oak Street, Bozeman, MT 59715

Do you love good barbecue? Do you want to be part of a great local event? Then this BBQ Judging Class is just for you!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kObGz_0bbPaig200

Singles Country Swing Dancing Lesson

Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 622 E Tamarack St, Bozeman, MT 59715

Want to learn to dance but no partner? Join us for singles nite!! Come bring your friends we'll get everyone on the dance floor!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lLZKN_0bbPaig200

Hidden History: Rediscovering Bozeman Creek

Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 234 East Mendenhall St., Bozeman, MT 59715

Join The Extreme History Project for a walk along Bozeman Creek, the waterway that runs through the heart of Bozeman.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Bozeman News Alert

Bozeman News Alert

Bozeman, MT
44
Followers
206
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bozeman News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bozeman, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
City
Bozeman, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Barbecue#Dance Floor#Demi Monde#Sun Nov 11#Mt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy