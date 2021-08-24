Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Griffin, GA

Griffin events coming up

Posted by 
Griffin Post
Griffin Post
 7 days ago

(GRIFFIN, GA) Griffin has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Griffin:

Doc Holliday Festival

Griffin, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 821 Pimento Avenue, Griffin, GA 30224

Cook like the pros, win a baby Stump Smoker for $5

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36jPdN_0bbPahnJ00

primer torneo estatal de Georgia

Griffin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 3894 Jackson Rd, Griffin, GA

primer estatal charro del estado de Georgia dando inicio a la primera charreada a las 12 y la segunda a las 3 de la tarde Also check out other Sports Events in Griffin

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Om3of_0bbPahnJ00

USDA-Water Loss Workshop

Griffin, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 201 East Solomon Street, Griffin, GA 30223

Learn how to conduct a self-assessment, apply for USDA funding, and about water loss control.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2reocf_0bbPahnJ00

Paint til You Faint

Griffin, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 116 South 6th Street, Griffin, GA 30223

Join us for a fun night out with friends, food & drink, painting and increasingly good discounts as the night goes on!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N0Wvu_0bbPahnJ00

Coffee and Connections with the Chamber

Griffin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Address: 143 N Hill St, Griffin, GA

Join us for a NEW networking event. We will be meeting at the Griffin Welcome Center for Coffee and Connections with the Chamber! This event is open to all of our current Chamber Members, but is...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Griffin Post

Griffin Post

Griffin, GA
133
Followers
200
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Griffin Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Griffin, GA
Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Griffin, GA
Griffin, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Events#Stump Smoker#Estatal#Usda#Ga 30223#Ga Join#Chamber
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy