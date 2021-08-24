Griffin events coming up

(GRIFFIN, GA) Griffin has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Griffin:

Doc Holliday Festival Griffin, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 821 Pimento Avenue, Griffin, GA 30224

Cook like the pros, win a baby Stump Smoker for $5

primer torneo estatal de Georgia Griffin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 3894 Jackson Rd, Griffin, GA

primer estatal charro del estado de Georgia dando inicio a la primera charreada a las 12 y la segunda a las 3 de la tarde Also check out other Sports Events in Griffin

USDA-Water Loss Workshop Griffin, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 201 East Solomon Street, Griffin, GA 30223

Learn how to conduct a self-assessment, apply for USDA funding, and about water loss control.

Paint til You Faint Griffin, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 116 South 6th Street, Griffin, GA 30223

Join us for a fun night out with friends, food & drink, painting and increasingly good discounts as the night goes on!

Coffee and Connections with the Chamber Griffin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Address: 143 N Hill St, Griffin, GA

Join us for a NEW networking event. We will be meeting at the Griffin Welcome Center for Coffee and Connections with the Chamber! This event is open to all of our current Chamber Members, but is...