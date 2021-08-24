Live events coming up in Danville
(DANVILLE, VA) Danville is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Danville:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Address: 600 Craghead Street, Danville, VA 24541
Sip and Paint while listening to fun music across 3 different channels using our Silent Headphones!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 600 Craghead St, Danville, VA
List of Tori Doss upcoming events. Dog Events by Tori Doss. Contact tori at victoriaedoss@gmail.com for questions. Events - 3rd Annual Benefit for Suicide Awar
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM
Address: 4385 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA 24540
Join us for games, activities and food at our Annual Church Picnic!
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 424 Airport Dr, Danville, VA
The Triad Sports Club will be hosting a Pre-Nationals Test & Tune. This TNT is for Triad & SCCA members who are attending the 2021 SCCA SOLO Nationals. Pre-Registration is required. Those who...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 955 Mt Cross Rd, Danville, VA
Join Apostle Sharon Motley and Psalmist Antina Dillard on Saturday, August 28th at 7 PM for a night of prophetic worship, praying for the sick and deliverance!
