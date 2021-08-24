Cancel
East Lansing, MI

Live events East Lansing — what’s coming up

(EAST LANSING, MI) East Lansing has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in East Lansing:

East Lansing Roller Derby Basic Skills Bootcamp

East Lansing, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 7868 Old M-78, East Lansing, MI

East Lansing Roller Derby is pleased to announce our Basic Skills Roller Derby Boot Camp is back for Summer 2021. No prior experience is necessary in order to participate! Our boot camp is focused...

Learn More
CBC – Community Bankers of Michigan

East Lansing, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 830 W Lake Lansing Rd #250, East Lansing, MI

Sign up for our Community Bankers for Compliance (CBC) Program at the Community Bankers of Michigan, presented by Young & Associates' Sr. Consultant/Mgr. of Compliance, Bill Elliott, CRCM, on...

Learn More
Cancer Care and Coping Strategies

East Lansing, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 2900 Hannah Blvd, East Lansing, MI

Understanding Chronic Conditions Series Session #3 Cancer Care and Coping Strategies Debra Batterbee, MSN, RN, ACCNS-AG, Sparrow Herbert-Herman Cancer Center Amy Waddell, MSW, OSW-C, Sparrow...

Learn More
Concerts at the Courthouse – 2021

East Lansing, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

CONCERTS AT THE COURTHOUSE IS BACK!!! A variety of local area musicians take center stage each Friday night throughout the summer on the Courthouse lawn! A free, family (and pet)-friendly venue...

Learn More
Auditions

East Lansing, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:59 PM

All-of-us Express Children's Theatre (AECT) is always seeking talented youth participants! No previous training or experience is required to audition. There is no fee to audition, but there are...

Learn More

East Lansing, MI
With East Lansing Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

