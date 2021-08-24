Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrisonburg, VA

Live events coming up in Harrisonburg

Posted by 
Harrisonburg Times
Harrisonburg Times
 7 days ago

(HARRISONBURG, VA) Harrisonburg has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Harrisonburg:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HJ3uq_0bbPaW2C00

Dancing with the Stars of the 'Burg 2021

Harrisonburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 1301 Carrier Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

The festivities begin at 6 pm with dancing, heavy hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar.  The show starts at 7 pm with a dance party to follow.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BTGjH_0bbPaW2C00

2 Part Beginner Stained Glass Class

Harrisonburg, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 3315 Harpine Hwy, Harrisonburg, VA

This is a 2 Saturday Class. Participants will learn to cut straight lines in glass. Using the copper foil and solder method to create beautiful quilt panels. Five designs to choose from. Class fee...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mpap5_0bbPaW2C00

Valley Storage Harrisonburg Storage Auction

Harrisonburg, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Online Storage Auction at Valley Storage Harrisonburg located in Harrisonburg, VA. Bidding takes place online at https://www.lockerfox.com/auctions/details/3799135 Unit may contain...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4csnWq_0bbPaW2C00

DNS Exercise 3 CERTIFICATION Course

Harrisonburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 501 Stone Spring Rd, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

PART III: 2 day course--Detailed definition of optimal postural stabilization as it relates to sports movements and common injuries seen.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JRA5G_0bbPaW2C00

Enrichment Event with Sara Wenger Shenk

Harrisonburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 1552 South High Street, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

This is an enrichment event geared for parents, youth ministers, and others, sponsored by Congregational Life Commission.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Harrisonburg Times

Harrisonburg Times

Harrisonburg, VA
66
Followers
206
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Harrisonburg Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrisonburg, VA
Harrisonburg, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sun Nov 11
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy